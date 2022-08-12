"You saw that he wasn't gonna allow us to lose" - 4x All-Star shares his all-time favorite Steph Curry moment and how he "lived up to the hype"

Steph Curry has had many big moments in his 13-year NBA career. He has tasted a lot of success, having won four championships, two MVPs and one Finals MVP. Draymond Green has been instrumental in helping Curry earn these laurels.

The two have played together for a decade now and have won four championships together. The two share an extremely special bond on and off the court.

Along with playing in the NBA, Draymond is also the host of a renowned podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." On the most recent episode of the podcast, one of the questions that came up was what was his favorite Steph Curry and Klay Thompson moment. Green first decided to name his favorite Curry moment. He said:

"My all-time favorite Steph moment was Game 4 of this year's Finals. Like you saw something different, you saw that he wasn't gonna allow us to lose, like it was different. So I gotta pick that moment, I feel like that was the biggest moment of Steph's career. He lived up to the hype, delivered. So i gotta go with that moment for Steph."

Undoubtedly, Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals was a special performance from Steph Curry. The Warriors were 2-1 down against the Boston Celtics and needed something special to level the series. That was when Steph Curry stepped up to score 43 points and grab 10 rebounds on 53.8% shooting from the field.

His greatest playoff game ever

His stellar effort helped the Warriors get to a 107-97 win and make the series 2-2. From thereon, the Warriors never looked back as they continued their brilliance and went on to win the Finals 4-2. It was certainly a big moment in Steph Curry's career as all eyes were on him to help the Dubs get beyond the line.

NBA @NBA



Check out the best 3-pointers from the 2022 NBA Finals by the 2022 Bill Russell Trophy winner

Many analysts have stated that Curry's form dipped during the biggest stage. However, with his iconic Game 4, he proved them wrong and helped the team get to a much-needed win.

Was the 2022 NBA championship one of the biggest wins of Steph Curry's career?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry is one of the best point guards in the league. Prior to winning his fourth championship, he already had a stacked resume. But there was still one thing that was missing from his trophy cabinet, a Finals MVP trophy. The two-time MVP finally got a chance to win the prestigious prize during the 2022 NBA Finals.

He showed his desire to win it right from the start as he scored 21 first-quarter points in Game 1 of the Finals. The Boston Celtics came into the series with a reputation for being the best defensive team in the league.

However, none of that was a problem for Steph Curry. He just kept making buckets after buckets to lead the way for the Warriors.

Game 1: 34 points, 12/25 FG



Game 1: 34 points, 12/25 FG

Game 2: 29 points, 9/21 FG

Game 3: 31 points, 12/22 FG

Steph Curry stats in the 2022 NBA Finals:
34.3 PPG
50.0 FG%
49.0 3P%
6.3 3PM per game
6.3 RPG
3.8 APG
2.0 SPG
Against this Boston defense

In the first three games, Curry scored 34,29 and 31 points respectively. He looked stellar, but the team was down 2-1. They needed something massive as losing Game 4 would more or less be an end to their hopes of winning a championship. Curry realized the importance of that and gave the Dubs a new life as he racked up 43 in Game 4 to level the series.

ᴊᴏꜱᴇ ☔️ @KlayForTrey Celtics fans talked trash on the Warriors after Game 3 of the 2022 NBA finals.



Celtics fans talked trash on the Warriors after Game 3 of the 2022 NBA finals.
And in game 4, Steph Curry happened.

The eight-time All-Star had a bit of a dip in Game 5 as he scored only 16 points and failed to make a three-pointer. But his teammates stepped up to make sure the Dubs secured a 104-84 win to take a 3-2 series lead. Heading to TD Garden with a chance to close out the series, all eyes were once again on Steph Curry.

A lot of trash talk from the Celtics fans certainly proved to be a motivation. He came back strong after Game 5 to score 34 points in Game 6 and help the Dubs win the championship.

Even before the final buzzer, Steph was seen getting emotional. It clearly meant a lot to him as the journey to the fourth ring was a tough one.

Rewatching the 2022 NBA Finals mini-movie and uncovered this hidden gem. Steph Curry puts in his mouth guard and drains a three in one motion.

Undoubtedly, he still has a lot left in his tank. The Warriors could continue to be a force in the league. But the 2022 championship will always be extra special for Curry and the entire Dub nation.

