“You would say this is a high school locker room, I would say ‘that’s a s***ty high school’” - Miami Heat sharpshooter says the Boston Celtics’ arena has the worst away locker room, believes it’s on purpose

The Boston Celtics have always been known for their home-court advantage. Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson believes it's more than just the fans in the stands making an impact.

On his "The Long Shot" podcast, Robinson asked Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton about how much worse the visiting team's locker rooms are. Both easily said that Boston's visitors locker room is the worst in the league.

It's been no secret that the Celtics have used their home court to their advantage. This goes back to the days of Red Auerbach and with the legendary Celtics teams of the 1980s. Connaughton and Robinson grew up in the New England area, so they believe the Celtics' visiting locker room is bad "on purpose."

“You would say this is a high school locker room," Robinson said. "I would say, ‘That’s a s***ty high school’”

Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat look to bounce back in 2022-23

While it isn't much of a surprise to hear the Boston Celtics do anything in their power to maximize home-court advantage, it's interesting to hear players' opinions.

Robinson and the Miami Heat lost in seven games to the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference finals (with Game 7 in Miami). There could be a strong chance the teams meet up again, meaning Robinson would have to deal with the freezing atmosphere of the Celtics' locker rooms.

The Miami Heat were one of the NBA's most impressive teams last year, posting an eye-opening 53-29 record. It landed them the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and Miami was one win away from a spot in the NBA Finals.

With the Eastern Conference finals stretching to seven games, Miami won two of its three games in the series. Boston, meanwhile, won three games in Miami and only one at home.

- Duncan Robinson on coming off the bench late in the season “Big, big learning experience that I won’t soon forget.”- Duncan Robinson on coming off the bench late in the season https://t.co/jaF3jnTTVl

Miami hopes to bounce back and stay healthy throughout the course of the year.

It was a disappointing year for Duncan Robinson, who struggled to generate consistent minutes. Robinson should be poised for a bounce-back season, as he has the tools to become a serious weapon yet again.

Robinson, undrafted out of Michigan, has played four seasons, all in Miami. He averaged 10.9 points in 25.9 minutes per game last season, appearing in 79 games and starting 68 of those. He helped Miami to the 2020 NBA Finals.

