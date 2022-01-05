“You still got to worry about the Lakers, like, they still got LeBron James, they still got Anthony Davis" – Draymond Green refuses to underestimate LA Lakers, cites their star power

The LA Lakers' season has started rocky, but Draymond Green knows Los Angeles is not a team to take lightly when the playoffs start. The Golden State Warriors star spoke with former Laker and Hall of Famer Gary Payton about Los Angeles on Green's podcast.

The Warriors have played the Lakers only once this season, on opening night, getting a 121-114 win on Oct. 19. That first game started the Warriors' resurgence as one of the NBA's best teams and foreshadowed the Lakers' struggles.

In the podcast, Green talked about how there is still something to fear about the Lakers in the playoffs as a player. Los Angeles (19-19) has rarely had a full lineup and has not figured out its chemistry. If the Lakers are healthy and figure out how to play together by the time the playoffs start, they will be difficult to beat, Green said.

“I always tell people like you still got to worry about the Lakers," Green said. "Like, they still got LeBron James. They still got Anthony Davis. They still got Russell Westbrook. They still got Carmelo Anthony. They still have guys that can beat you."

Los Angeles still has a talented roster. If they are healthy, they will be a challenge for any team. Plus, the team is full of veterans who know how to win in the playoffs.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James 19th season:



28.5 PPG — highest since 2010

52.3 FG% — highest since 2018

37.4 3P% — highest since 2014

20.2 FGA — highest since 2008

1.8 SPG — highest since 2012

1.1 BPG — highest since 2009 LeBron James 19th season:28.5 PPG — highest since 201052.3 FG% — highest since 201837.4 3P% — highest since 201420.2 FGA — highest since 20081.8 SPG — highest since 20121.1 BPG — highest since 2009 https://t.co/hIzMl06QiO

The media has been trying to develop the narrative that the Lakers are done, and their chance to win a title isn’t high. However, Green pointed out that it is a much different story as a player when facing the Lakers. Green said,

“As a player, as someone who got to face those guys, someone in the same division, those guys still have to be dealt with. There's too much talent on that basketball court on that team not to have to deal with those guys. I mean, you're talking probably legitimately six Hall of Famers. You got to deal with those guys.”

What do the Lakers need to do?

Los Angeles Lakers team celebrating a win

A key issue for the Lakers has been their health. Anthony Davis will be out for some time. His absence will play a massive part in the rest of the season.

Russell Westbrook has struggled in his first season with the team. However, Westbrook has been on different teams each of the last two seasons. In both of those seasons, he started slowly but eventually found a groove and gained confidence. The Lakers can hope history will repeat itself, and he can find his way.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo I WANT RUSSELL WESTBROOK ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY I WANT RUSSELL WESTBROOK ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/fukmdy5BVz

Still, the fit alongside LeBron James isn’t great, and Westbrook has almost refused to acknowledge his shortcomings as a bad shooter and shot taker, along with careless mistakes. However, fans can hold on to the hope that his natural raw talent will eventually take over.

James in Season 19 somehow looks just as good, if not better, as he did 10 years ago. He is averaging 28.5 points, 7.5rebounds, and 6.6 assists and is trying to will the Lakers to victories.

That is what makes this Lakers team so scary. If the team is healthy and, in a groove, a combination of James, Davis, and Westbrook could be an easy 80 points, 30 rebounds, and 25 assists, which could win many games in the playoffs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein