"You stunk, KD stunk and your team stunk" - Skip Bayless blasts Kyrie Irving for his "Freedom" remarks and anti-vaccination stance

The Brooklyn Nets struggled Sunday night in a heated game against the Charlotte Hornets at home. The Nets welcomed Kyrie Irving to his first home game of the season. This comes after Mayor Eric Adams relieved athletes from the vaccination mandate that prevented Irving from playing in home games.

Charlotte topped Brooklyn 119-110 as the teams swapped places in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets (39-36) moved up to eighth, while the Nets (39-36) dropped down to ninth.

Irving’s return to his home court was received in high spirits by teammates and fans.

After the game, Irving talked about his home debut not being solely about but for others who are in the same situation. He described the moment as being "bigger than a basketball game," suggesting the mandate should end for everybody.

His comments did not sit right with sports commentator Skip Bayless as he blasted Irving’s statement and the team's performance on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed."

"Kyrie is so delusional that he's actually trumpeting the fact that he prevailed and stood tall ... for all the wrong reasons," Bayless said. "You just lost to Charlotte at home, in your first home game to fall to 39 and 36. You're barely over .500. You stunk. KD (Kevin Durant) stunk. Your whole team stunk yesterday. And yet you're talking about freedom, 'I did it.'"

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving (11) of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving’s first home game of the season Sunday. The Nets lost the game 119-110 as well as their eighth-place position to the Michael Jordan-owned franchise.

Irving had a bad night, shooting 6 of 22 (27.3%). From 3-point range, he made only 1 of 9 attempts (11.1%). He recorded 16 points, 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals.

LaMelo Ball, on the other hand, had a field day, shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc and 47.6% from the field. He was the game's leading scorer, registering 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

With the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) looming, the Eastern Conference play-in slots will be contested in the final stretch.

The seventh-place Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33) are battling the sixth-place Toronto Raptors (42-33) for the No. 6 seed (and to avoid the play-in). Meanwhile, the Hornets and Nets have identical 39-36 records, 2.5 games behind Cleveland. The Atlanta Hawks are 1.5 games behind Brooklyn.

The teams who finish seventh and eighth play in the Seven-Eight Game. The winner of that game gets the No. 7 seed.

The teams who finish ninth and 10th play in the Nine-Ten Game. The winner of that game will play the loser of the Seven-Eight Game for the No. 8 seed.

Brooklyn has seven games remaining.

