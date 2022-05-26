“You talk about a guy that fits in with the Heat culture?… That’s the kind of player they need to find” - Alan Hahn believes the Miami Heat should pair Jimmy Butler with 3-time All-Star

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and his team are on the verge of being eliminated from the postseason this year by the Boston Celtics. They are down 3-2 with Game 6 in Boston.

There has been a rallying cry for Butler needing another superstar alongside him to propel the team to victory. On ESPN's morning show "Get Up," Alan Hahn spoke about how Pat Riley and the Heat should look to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Hahn said:

"How much does Donovan Mitchell not want to be there and how much can we make a deal with Utah and get him here because you talk about a guy that fits in the Heat culture. It’d be Donovan Mitchell.

"You talk about a guy that could fit with a Jimmy Butler. It’d be Donovan Mitchell. That’s the kind of player they've got to find, someone that can get to the same level Jimmy Butler gets to."

Donovan Mitchell has had run-ins with Rudy Gobert in the past and this has left the Utah Jazz franchise in a precarious position. They are going to have to choose one over the other.

How far can Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat go this season?

Butler in action against the Golden State Warriors.

The Miami Heat and Butler came into this season hoping to contend for a championship. Looking at the competition in the Eastern Conference, though, their goal seemed unrealistic.

However, with the way things have unfolded, the Heat are truly in contention. Miami finished the regular season as one of the most consistent teams in the East despite suffering injuries to key players such as Butler and Bam Adebayo. They finished as the conference's first seed.

Dominique Wilkins, ATL (5/22/88)

Paul Pierce, BOS (5/3/02)

Kevin Durant, GS (5/4/19)

Jamal Murray, DEN (8/23/20)

Jimmy Butler, MIA (4/19/22)



Jimmy Butler is the 5th player since 1978 to have 45+ points and zero turnovers in a NBA playoff game.

Dominique Wilkins, ATL (5/22/88)
Paul Pierce, BOS (5/3/02)
Kevin Durant, GS (5/4/19)
Jamal Murray, DEN (8/23/20)
Jimmy Butler, MIA (4/19/22)

Tyler Herro and others stepped up during this period to continue their winning ways. The trump card for Jimmy Butler and Miami is their chemistry and the mixture of experience and youth that the roster possesses.

They reached the finals less than two years ago and retained much of that roster. They have sharpshooters such as Herro and Duncan Robinson as threats from three-point range. They also having mobile players who can guard the perimeter.

They have made light work of the Atlanta Hawks thus far thanks to their elite defense, which has quickly trapped the ball handler for the Hawks. Miami dispatched Philly in six games but find themselves on the brink of elimination against the Celtics.

With superb coaching from Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler's dominance, the Miami Heat have what it takes to come out of the East. They also look like a threat to go one step further this time and win the championship.

