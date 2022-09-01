"You have to tell Russell, ‘Just go home'; Just Ben Simmons him" - NBA insider believes the LA Lakers will have to sit Russell Westbrook if no trade is available

The LA Lakers could roll out a backcourt featuring Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook if they can’t trade the latter. Coach Darvin Ham has reportedly told the bitter rivals that they could play together in certain situations next season.

David Aldridge, on The Athletic’s NBA Show, slammed the idea, saying nothing good will come out of the Westbrook and Beverley pairing:

“I don’t know how you could possibly expect there to be a real season in LA with them two in the roster together. Even if they can’t trade him, you have to tell Russell, ‘Just go home.’ You just gotta have to tell him that. No, I’m serious! That’s what you gotta do. Just Ben Simmons him.”

In Ben Simmons’ case, he didn’t want to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. He sat out training camp and the preseason before declaring he was injured. Philly kept its season going behind Joel Embiid until it traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

Russell Westbrook hasn’t demanded a trade. He even refused to talk to Kendrick Perkins after the ESPN analyst claimed that the LA Lakers are better off trading Westbrook. The former MVP presumably wants to play, but after the Patrick Beverley trade, keeping things stable may be too much to ask for.

Ham wants to transform Westbrook into a defensive force who will have a limited role on the offense. The new coach is basically asking him to become the player that Beverley has been for his entire career.

Russell Westbrook called out LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season for not allowing him to play his game. Add Ham to the list of people who won't allow him to do something similar next season.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Patrick Beverley right now is better than Russell Westbrook. He's more valuable in so many ways." — @RealSkipBayless "Patrick Beverley right now is better than Russell Westbrook. He's more valuable in so many ways." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/9HsmFBFj1j

The acrimonious relationship between Westbrook and Beverley could blow things up quickly. Both have huge personalities and even bigger egos, which could wreck the locker room.

Forcing Russell Westbrook to sit instead of cutting him could be the only way the LA Lakers could resolve the situation

Russell Westbrook is the LA Lakers’ biggest trading chip unless they want to trade Anthony Davis. If they cut him, the Lakers don’t have anything to offer other teams. Westbrook is the only way general manager Rob Pelinka can trade for a deeper and better roster.

If the Lakers go this route, they’re not giving Westbrook the Ben Simmons treatment.

L.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season

Semantics aside, the Lakers could be forced to mothball the nine-time All-Star until they find a way to move him. Having him in the lineup with Patrick Beverley could be the quickest way to yet another humiliating season.

