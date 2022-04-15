“You turn the lights up, he’s cool with that” - Tim Legler believes Trae Young is a special player

NBA analyst Tim Legler commended Trae Young for his superb play against the Charlotte Hornets. He also pegs Young as a potential problem for the Miami Heat as he could give them a run for their money.

On ESPN's This Just In show, Legler and David Jacoby joined Max Kellerman to discuss Trae Young's impact on the Atlanta Hawks. They also discussed how a Hawks-Heat series could possibly play out. Legler stated:

"He dominated Charlotte without even scoring, and then when he started scoring in the second half, it's a 30 points game. He is special there's no doubt and he showed you last year. He turned the light off, he's cool with that."

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In tournament on Wednesday. Despite their win, the Hawks are not in the clear as they have one more hurdle to overcome before securing a playoff spot.

The Hawks were favorites to win the fixture against the Hornets, and Young made sure that was the case as he dominated the game.

He posted 25 points, 11 assists and 3 rebounds, leading the Hawks in points and assists. The Hawks must now battle for the 8th seed against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trae Young to lead the Atlanta Hawks in tonight's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a spot in the playoffs

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles the ball against Jalen McDaniels No. 6 of the Charlotte Hornets.

Having defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (loser of the first Play-In game) as they look to secure the eighth seed in the playoffs. The Cavaliers will play host to the Hawks tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Historic season for Trae Young



Most total points and total assists in the league



All NBA numbers 🧊🧊🧊 Historic season for Trae YoungMost total points and total assists in the leagueAll NBA numbers 🧊🧊🧊 https://t.co/je026CqpTF

The Cavaliers might be without their second-leading scorer Jarrett Allen due to a third finger fracture. Coach JB Bickerstaff might have him on a minutes restriction as they can't risk losing one of their top talents for a potential playoff run.

The Hawks, on the other hand, have John Collins and Lou Williams listed as out for tonight's game. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been pegged as questionable as he struggles with a sprained left ankle.

The Hawks are favorites. Having been an Eastern Conference finalist in the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, the team does have playoff experience and has shown their grit.

