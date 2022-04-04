"You wanna put Giannis on him? No problem" - Nick Wright claims Luka Doncic can lead Mavs to NBA Finals, compares him to 22-year old LeBron James

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks displayed great poise in their match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He played under 40 minutes, dropping 32 points and dishing out 15 assists in the 118-112 win, and the Bucks’ defenders could not slow him down. Doncic’s style of play dictated the pace of the game and got the role players a lot of open looks too.

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) are fourth in the West, just one game behind the Golden State Warriors. In the last two seasons, the Mavericks have faced the Clippers in the first round and haven’t been able to get past that stage.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Right now, Luka Dončić is showing you he has the whole NBA on a string. The Bucks had no answers. ... Dallas is done losing this regular season, and they're going to the Finals." — @getnickwright "Right now, Luka Dončić is showing you he has the whole NBA on a string. The Bucks had no answers. ... Dallas is done losing this regular season, and they're going to the Finals." — @getnickwright https://t.co/QmjMrQYP67

While Chris Broussard of “First Things First” believes that the Phoenix Suns will prevail in a seven-game series over the Mavericks, Nick Wright sees light at the end of the tunnel for the franchise, led by Luka Doncic:

“Brou, I implore you, I beg you, to abandon the Suns for my son [Doncic]. Wildes, what do I always say? There is nothing more dangerous than an in-shape Slovenian.”

“The Milwaukee Bucks had no answers. You wanna put Giannis on him? No problem. You wanna put Jrue Holiday on him? No problem.”

Luka Doncic’s performance of late has not only helped his name get back into MVP discussions, but has also helped the Mavericks become a top-four team in the West. The team is built around Doncic, giving him a supporting cast of reliable shooters, who he has started trusting even more recently.

The Mavericks have just three regular-season games remaining before heading into the playoffs, but their fourth seed finish has still not been confirmed. The Nuggets are two games behind them and their superstar Nikola Jokic has been playing MVP level basketball as well.

However, Nick Wright is confident about the way the season is going to progress for Doncic’s team:

“Dallas is not losing again this regular season, they're gonna finish with the 3rd or the 4th best record. And they're going to the finals. And they have the best player in every series they will play, until the NBA Finals happen. Mark it down!”

Luka Doncic drawing comparisons with LeBron James

Although Doncic is not as athletically gifted as LeBron James, he has been discussed alongside the four-time NBA champion since his early years. Luka Doncic has an uncanny knack for creating his own shot while also finding his teammates in rhythm. Both players did not take too long to make their names known, playing winning basketball right from the start of their careers.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Luka Doncic is on a whole different level 🤯 Luka Doncic is on a whole different level 🤯 https://t.co/10uljphbVD

Nick Wright also spoke about Luka Doncic becoming an early entrant into the post-season – just like LeBron James back in the day:

“LeBron was 22 Wildes, and had played in two career playoff series. Luka is 23 and has played in two career playoff series. Now in those two series he's averaged 34-9-10 and he's done it against the Clippers. There's no answer for him.”

Luka Doncic has played in two playoff series over the last two years, averaging above 30 points in both editions. The Slovenian has played 62 games this season, averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists, showing just why the franchise values him so much.

