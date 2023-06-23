Trayce Jackson-Davis, the highly decorated player from the Indiana Hoosiers, has a message for all 30 NBA teams who passed on him in the NBA Draft 2023: "You all will regret it." ⁠

Despite his impressive college career, which included scoring over 2,000 points and grabbing 1,000 rebounds, Jackson-Davis had to wait until the second-to-last pick of the NBA draft 2023 to hear his name called.

Jackson-Davis' selection by the Golden ⁠ State Warriors at No. 57 came as a ⁠ surprise to many. His exceptional performance throughout his four years in Bloomington showcased his scoring ability and rebounding prowess, ⁠ making him one of the most accomplished players in the history of Indiana Hoosiers basketball. With an average of 17.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per ⁠ game, he proved his worth time and again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Trayce Jackson-Davis tweeted this after getting picked second-to-last at the draft Trayce Jackson-Davis tweeted this after getting picked second-to-last at the draft 👀 https://t.co/27yjEni6jX

“Y’all will regret it … I promise you.”

It's understandable that Jackson-Davis feels slighted by his late selection in the draft. His tweet, expressing that the teams who passed on him will ultimately regret their decision, reflects his determination and hunger to prove himself at the professional level. History has shown that late draft picks can often become hidden gems, surpassing expectations and becoming integral parts of their teams.

The Warriors acquired the No. 57 pick from Washington and took Trayce Jackson-Davis.

While it remains to be seen how Jackson-Davis will fare in the NBA, his impressive college career and his resolute attitude suggest that he will use this perceived snub as motivation to prove his worth. With the Golden State Warriors providing an environment known for developing talent, he has ⁠ the opportunity to make a significant impact and prove all the doubters wrong.

Time will tell whether the NBA teams who passed on Trayce Jackson-Davis in NBA Draft 2023 made a grave mistake. But for now, they have been put on notice by a player determined to make them regret overlooking him in the draft.

The Unrecognized Gem: 57th pick in NBA Draft 2023, a Big Man in the Shadows

Trayce Jackson-Davis NBA Draft 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis was an underappreciated but crucial addition for the Golden State Warriors amid the draft-night excitement. The team's focus on ready-to-play collegians led them to the 23-year-old big man, whose polished skills and extensive collegiate experience make him a hidden gem in the shadows.

While it may be a challenge for Jackson-Davis to secure significant playing time with the Warriors, he will be granted a genuine opportunity to showcase his abilities. His maturity and well-rounded game, honed over years of collegiate ⁠ play, give him an advantage over younger prospects.

The Warriors' strategy of seeking out seasoned players was further demonstrated with the signing of Javan Johnson, another experienced college player. This approach acknowledges the value of players who have honed their skills through extended college careers.

Poll : 0 votes