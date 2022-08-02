“‘Young man, you have to get back on the horse and start riding again’” - Isiah Thomas recalls Bill Russell’s strong advice after a tough loss, says Russell touched so many people

An all-time great, former Boston Celtics center Bill Russell passed away over the weekend. The basketball world came together to mourn the passing of the 11-time NBA champion. Several players, coaches and media personalities have paid their respects, sharing their fondest stories about Bill Russell.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas shared a story of his close bond with the Celtics legend. Thomas recalled a particular story of Russell that proved what a class act Russell had been.

"During the course of time when we were battling the Celtics, he would always have a friendly smile and nod. When I threw the ball away in Game 5, 1987 we were playing the Celtics and we got a chance to beat them and I threw the ball away in Game 5, one of the worst times of my career," Thomas said.

Isiah Thomas continued with the story by talking about how the center imparted wisdom to the guard on the back of a tough loss.

"I go back home, and I don't even want to get out of the bed, the phones ringing and people are trying to call me, I'm not even thinking about going to practice and my wife she gets the call, and she's like, 'I think you should take this call', and I get on the phone and it was Bill Russell.

"And he said, 'Young man, you have to get back on the horse and start riding again and you know I'll see you back here in Game 7',"Thomas continued.

The two-time NBA champion spoke about how this was Russell's true nature, constantly looking out for people. Zeke spoke about how this interaction led to the duo creating a strong bond of friendship with one another over the years.

"That was it and that's how he and I became friends. Over the years, we've always stayed in touch, he's always been a mentor, always given great advice and it's a sad day for the NBA now that he's gone, but he touched so many people," Thomas concluded.

Absurd records and stats held by Bill Russell

Bill Russell was an 11-time NBA champion, with the last two championships in 1968 and 1969 as a player and coach. These 11 championships included the Boston Celtics winning every year from 1957 to 1969, barring 1958 and 1967.

Russell was also a five-time MVP award winner despite playing in the same era as Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West. He is also a four-time rebounding champion and holds the record for the second-most rebounds collected in the league's history. Russell has recorded four games with 43 or more rebounds.

Russell amassed 293 rebounds in Game 7’s (29.3 RPG), most all-time...that's 50 MORE rebounds than his rival Wilt Chamberlain, who played in only 1 less Game 7. Bill Russell is the only player in NBA history to play in at least 10 Game 7's, and not lose a single one.Russell amassed 293 rebounds in Game 7’s (29.3 RPG), most all-time...that's 50 MORE rebounds than his rival Wilt Chamberlain, who played in only 1 less Game 7. https://t.co/E8SSCNwuCe

Perhaps the most improbable statistic is Bill Russell's record in Game 7s. The center has played in 10 Games 7s throughout his illustrious career, with five coming in the NBA Finals. He finished his career undefeated in Game 7s.

