“Your legacy is more important than anything” – Draymond Green reveals how Rich Paul’s acumen helped him re-sign with Warriors

Draymond Green's contract situation was a hot topic last season. After punching Jordan Poole before the start of the year and then being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, rumors indicated Green could be on the outs.

With a player option on the horizon, tension in the locker room and the team coming up short in the playoffs, many wondered if the rumors could be true. As reports surfaced indicating that Green could look to play with LeBron James, the two popped up together in Paris, fueling further speculation.

Ultimately, however, when the NBA free agency period began, Draymond Green and the Warriors reached a four-year contract extension. The deal will run through the 2026-27 season should Green decide to opt in to his player option that season and could wind up being the final contract of his career.

During a recent appearance on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Draymond Green spoke about how his agent, Rich Paul, played an integral role in his contract re-signing. Paul, of course, is the longtime friend and business partner of LeBron James.

"For me, I've been there as you know my entire career," Green said. "Like, not to just walk away from that because that dollar amount looks better, you know, or this thing looks better. Like, nah, it ain't always that shiny object over there ain't always what it seems like.

"'We're gonna get you paid, but your legacy is more important than anything,' and that helped me keep focused on, like, not drift too far, like, man, but that money over there looked great."

Looking at Draymond Green and the Warriors heading into this season

Although the Golden State Warriors lost in the Western Conference semifinals last season, the team has undergone a transformation this offseason. Most notably, the team traded Jordan Poole, whom they had signed to a sizable contract after their championship win, for Chris Paul.

The move is one that has remained somewhat controversial among NBA fans and analysts given the fact that many are unsure of how Paul and Steph Curry will fit. Although Paul has started in all 1,214 games of his career, either he or Steph Curry would have to move to shooting guard in order to start.

In addition, Klay Thompson would presumably have to move up to the small forward spot, creating a predicament for coach Steve Kerr.

As the team looks ahead to try for another NBA title, it's becoming increasingly harder to ignore the fact that the Western Conference is becoming more competitive. In addition to the Phoenix Suns making big blockbuster moves, the Memphis Grizzlies acquired Marcus Smart, setting themselves up to make waves.

