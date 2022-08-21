“Your shoe company doesn’t like it. Your agent doesn’t like it” - Colin Cowherd says sitting out will not be good for Kevin Durant’s brand

The Brooklyn Nets - Kevin Durant situation continues to linger with no clear indication of the forward being traded. The 12-time All-Star made his intentions to leave the franchise known about a month ago. Yet there has been no real progressive talks. The Nets are said to be interested in keeping the forward on the team for the upcoming season.

Colin Cowherd believes the forward is being placed in an awkward position because he does not have any leverage. With four years left on his contract, the two-time NBA champion can only sit out of games as a form of protest. Cowherd stated that the decision to sit out would not be good for his brand.

He also stated that his agent would not like it, nor would his shoe company. He also believes the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, would rather not have the supposed face of the NBA sitting out games.

"It's not good for your brand if you're sitting out," Cowherd said. "NBA guys, you don't wanna do that as a superstar. Your shoe company doesn't like it. Your agent doesn't like it. It's bad for your brand. Adam Silver doesn't like it.

"The Nets could just say, 'We're not giving up Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving because we don't know Ben Simmons will ever recover. We're just not doing it."'

Brooklyn Nets to run the roster back with Kevin Durant

Brian Windhorst believes the Brooklyn Nets wants to run the team again.

The Brooklyn Nets have been making "unreasonable" demands in exchange for Durant. Franchises that have shown interest are reportedly beginning to think the Nets have no intent of trading Durant this off-season.

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst made this known a few days ago. He predicted that the franchise will look to retain the roster and run the team back in the upcoming season.

"I think the Nets want to run this team back, and they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees," Windhorst said. "The way they're conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway."

The Nets were reported to be open to retaining both Kyrie Irving and Durant for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. This news resonates with fans of the New York City-based franchise. Durant will need some convincing if he is to feature with the Nets in October.

