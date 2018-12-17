NBA 2018-19: Zach Lowe predicts Anthony Davis will turn down the max contract

Anthony Davis is just 25, and he is already a 5-time NBA-All Star and made it to the All-NBA 1st Team 3-times. He can do everything on the court, can score from anywhere on the court and defend anybody in the NBA. Davis will be an asset for any team in the NBA, and if he becomes a free agent, the teams will do anything to get him.

Anthony Davis is averaging 28 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. These numbers are just insane, but still, his team is 15-16 for the season and are not strong contenders. This stat is not this years' story but has been going on for years. Pelicans' management is not able to produce pieces around Davis which could give him a title contention team.

If Davis wants to become one of the greats of the league, he will have to leave New Orleans. The only way Pelicans can stop him is by offering a max contract which according to Adrian Wojnarowski is $235 million for five years.

This is the offer which will stand in front of him to stay with this team. But according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Davis will reject this offer.

He says:

“I would predict he turns it down.”

He also noted that the same issue could also affect the Golden State Warriors, with Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thomson all asking for max-deals.

To be fair to Davis, he deserves a better team. Davis is in his prime time and can positively affect the history pages of the NBA.

Lakers are the front-runners for Davis currently as they have a lot of resources to give. Davis alongside Lebron makes a lot of sense and will be a team to watch out.

