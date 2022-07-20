“There seemed to be some tension between what Russ wanted, what Darvin Ham wants and what the Lakers want” - Zach Lowe says Russell Westbrook parting ways with his agent is noteworthy

Russell Westbrook and his longtime agent Thad Foucher have parted ways this summer. This change could mean several things.

According to reports, Westbrook's now former agent wanted him to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the situation may drastically change now that the Lakers star has parted ways with Foucher.

Foucher released a statement shortly after parting ways with his client. Zach Lowe believes that Westbrook leaving his agent is noteworthy.

"It's certainly noteworthy, although it's been in the works for, I think, a long time," Lowe said. "The implication of Thad Foucher's statement was, 'Russ wants to trade, I don't think that's best for him.' Immediately after that statement came out, some damage control was done."

Russell Westbrook is doing damage control

Zach Lowe pointed out how Westbrook and his camp did some damage control immediately after Thad Foucher's statement was released. There have been numerous reports of him wanting to stay in the City of Angels.

There were also reports of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis getting on a conference call to talk about their commitment to the team.

"L.A. Times reported that Russ has never asked for a trade, never requested a trade," the NBA analyst said. "He and LeBron got on a little bit of an old school conference call."

Lowe also believes that the Lakers are in a challenging situation and cannot please everyone.

"The underlying implication was that there seemed to be some tension between what Russ wanted, what Darvin Ham wants, what the Lakers want. And to me, all of that tension is still in the air," Lowe said.

Immediately after he was hired, Darvin Ham said he would like Westbrook and the rest of the team to focus on their defense. However, Westbrook may not want to change his playing style.

Russell Westbrook will have to put on a great show next season

Zach Lowe is unsure whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers will manage to trade Russell Westbrook.

Kendrick Perkins, Westbrook's former teammate, believes that the point guard will have to play in LA. According to Perkins, next season is a make-or-break season for his former teammate.

StatMuse @statmuse Most seasons to average a triple-double:



4 — Russell Westbrook

1 — Oscar Robertson Most seasons to average a triple-double:4 — Russell Westbrook 1 — Oscar Robertson https://t.co/LdiDyLDJwD

Westbrook is on an expiring contract and will be paid $47 million next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far