All Black Ops 6 official merchandise: Prices, how to buy, and more

Post the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Activision left no stone unturned to promote its upcoming title by launching the new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 official merchandise. The new line includes a diverse range of items that will inspire you to be a part of the upcoming FPS title's journey. You can purchase these items to elevate your gaming experience.

The Black Ops 6 official merchandise list is hefty, so here's a detailed breakdown.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 merchandise: All items and prices

Activision often offers merchandise of its CoD titles to fulfill fan demand. The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 merchandise consists of several items, with all designs based on the universe to impress players and fans alike. Below is the list of all the items:

Black Ops 6 Decal- $5

Black Ops 6 Decal (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Decal has the Cerberus design, which is the official logo of the title. This is a high-quality and weather-resistant decal that you can use to customize your gaming laptop, PC, console, or any other surface. It is easy to apply and remove and will elevate your gaming experience.

Black Ops 6 13oz Mug- $15

Black Ops 6 13oz Mug (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 13oz Mug will definitely impress you with its design. In a sleek black color with an orange Black Ops 6 logo, it entices anyone with its first look. The mug is made of high-quality ceramic where you can enjoy your favorite drinks and keep yourself recharged for long hours of CoD battles.

Black Ops 6 Snapback Hat- $32

Black Ops 6 Snapback Hat (Image via Activision)

The Snapback Hat is a must-have item from the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 merchandise. It is crafted with premium materials, and the comfortable fit and adjustable strap is perfect for all-day use. It is 85% polyester and 15% wool, and will keep you warm.

The Truth Lies T-Shirt- $30

The Truth Lies T-Shirt (Image via Activision)

The Truth Lies Unisex T-Shirt is made of 100% cotton, and will keep you relaxed and comfortable throughout the day. The impressive design by Shepard Fairey Design Agency, Studio Number One, makes it a must-have collection from the Black Ops 6 merchandise series.

Black Ops 6 Cover Art Poster- $20

Black Ops 6 Cover Art Poster (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Cover Art Poster will adorn your gaming room with its stunning design. It measures 23.4 x 16.5 inches with sustainable, glossy paper, which makes it a perfect decorative item to showcase on your wall.

Black Ops 6 Grey T-Shirt -$35

Black Ops 6 Grey T-Shirt(Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Grey T-Shirt is made of 100% cotton to make you feel comfortable whether you are on a crucial mission or engaging in a multiplayer battle.

Black Ops 6 Black T-Shirt -$35

Black Ops 6 Black T-Shirt (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Black T-shirt has the logo printed on the chest with the game name written in white and orange color. Moreover, the T-shirt is made of 100% cotton, so you can wear it anywhere and feel comfortable.

Black Ops 6 Hoodie- $68

Black Ops 6 Hoodie (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Hoodie is crafted with 60% cotton and 40% polyester to make you feel at ease and focus on the gameplay. It features an impressive black design with the Black Ops 6 logo across the chest.

Where to purchase Call of Duty Black Ops 6 merchandise?

You can purchase the Black Ops 6 merchandise from the Call of Duty Shop in all sizes and colors. To do so, visit the website and go to the Hot Drops section. Once there, you will see all the newly launched items at your fingertips.

This concludes everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 merchandise.

