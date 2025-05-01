All Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty introduced a plethora of Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded. These changes are applied across different aspects of the game mode. For instance, Perks have been adjusted to ensure they work as intended, rewards a player can earn from Fog Rolling In Easter Egg have been increased, and a lot more, to ensure that fans have their best experience mowing down zombies in this season.
So, without any further ado, let's take a closer look at all the Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded.
Exploring every Black Ops 6 Zombies change in Season 3 Reloaded
As per the Black Ops 6 Zombies patch notes for Season 3 Reloaded, here are all the changes that were implemented:
Maps
- Shattered Veil
- General
- Increased rewards from the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg.
- Fixed visual glitches caused by the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg.
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from taking damage from the Microwave Trap.
- Updated the UI on the Teleporter Prompt to match other Teleporters.
- Addressed an issue where an audio log in Shem’s Henge could only be interacted with from one side.
- Addressed a visual issue with a tree in the Motor Court.
- Addressed an issue with some floating jerrycans in the Distillery.
- Addressed an issue that prevented some Xbox platforms from being able to see the Der Wunderfizz machine on the Tac-Map and Minimap.
- Main Quest
- Addressed an issue where The Essence Bomb could return to the Key Item list when loading a save after placing it.
- Addressed an issue where the player would need to pick up the Sconce again after loading a save.
- Addressed an issue where the energy siphon progress UI for the Explosive Canister in the Main Quest could re-appear after loading a save where it was already completed.
- Weapons
- Addressed an issue where a Ray Gun could not be used to start the 3rd encounter in the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Easter Egg.
- Addressed an issue where the crosshairs for the Wunderwaffe DG-2 were not present when aiming down sights in 3rd person.
- Addressed an issue where Invulnerability Sigils from the Ray Gun Mark II-P could float above the ground in some areas.
- Enemies
- Addressed an issue where loading a save would restore armor on damaged Elder Disciples.
- Addressed an issue where certain zombies charmed by Brain Rot would move slower than intended.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent Doppleghasts from tracking the player.
- Addressed an issue where an Abomination could spawn before the round started when loading a save.
- Final Encounter
- Addressed an issue where Energy Mine with the Turret Augment would shoot at Richtofen.
- Addressed an issue where the boss could move the player around while downed.
- Addressed an issue that prevented damage and damage values from appearing when using melee to attack the boss’s legs.
- Addressed an issue where some visual particle effects would remain after skipping the cutscene.
- Addressed an issue where critical damage from a Chopper Gunner was lower than non-critical damage against the boss.
- Terminus
- Addressed an issue where the Void Cannon trap could teleport a player while using a Mutant Ejection.
- Addressed an issue where the secondary fire for the Beamsmasher could be used infinitely under certain conditions.
- Liberty Falls
- Addressed an issue that allowed the Thrustodyne M23 to be used infinitely under certain conditions.
- Citadelle des Morts
- Directed Mode
- Addressed an issue where the guide would not highlight the first crystal in the light puzzle in the Dining Hall.
- The Tomb
- Addressed some locations that would be considered out of bounds when placing equipment.
- Addressed an issue that could restart the Parasite Trial when transitioning to a Special Round.
Weapons
- Added the base version of the Ray Gun Mark II to the Mystery Box weapon pool.
- Addressed an issue where loading a save would re-enable Pack-a-Punch camos if they were toggled off.
- Addressed an issue where removing attachments from a Weapon Blueprint that is set as a Zombie Build would not remove the attachments in-game.
Perks
- General
- Addressed an issue that allowed players to duplicate perks.
- Double Tap
- Double Jeopardy Augment
- Prevented Double Jeopardy from activating from Wonder Weapons and melee hits as it is only supposed to activate from normal shots.
Equipment
- Stim Shot
- Removed the text “Recharges on a cooldown.” from the description.
Field Upgrades
- Tesla Storm
- Addressed an issue where the Lithium Charged Augment would cause Players without the Augment to have their Tesla Storm display as if the augment was applied.
Support
- Death Machine
- Addressed an issue where loading a save would not retain the correct amount of ammo in a Death Machine.
- Mangler Cannon
- Addressed an issue where swapping out a Mangler Cannon awarded from the Support Group GobbleGum for a different Scorestreak and picking it back up would reduce the ammo to 1.
- LDBR
- Addressed an issue that displayed the warning “Air space is too crowded.” when the scorestreak was usable.
- Mutant Injection
- Fixed an invulnerability exploit when using Mutant Injection and Aether Shroud simultaneously.
GobbleGums
- Reduced GobbleGum machine cooldown from 5 minutes to 10 seconds.
- Sped up the GobbleGum machine activation sequence so you can retrieve your GobbleGum within 2 seconds.
- Addressed an issue that would prevent the Time Out GobbleGum from skipping a round if used at the start of a new round.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from applying when also activating a Wonderbar GobbleGum.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from functioning properly.
Loot
- Addressed an issue where a Self-Revive Kit could not be equipped directly from a S.A.M. Trial Reward Crate.
UI
- Addressed an issue where the “Track Next Camo” and “Untrack Next Camo” button would not be immediately present when viewing the Tracked & Near Complete tab.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent equipped Ammo Mods from displaying when loading a save.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the Exfil Timer from appearing.
- Addressed some visual issues that occurred in Loadouts when Prestiging in Zombies.
Graphics
- Addressed an issue where reloading the Game Over CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint while in Aether Shroud could case a second floating weapon to appear.
- Addressed an issue where using the Enduring Radiance Augment for the Healing Aura Field Upgrade would result in blown-out effects.
- Addressed an issue where the chandelier in the Shattered Veil Grand Foyer was not present on PS4.
Audio
- Shattered Veil
- Addressed an issue where a line from Carver would not play during the Wonder Weapon Quest.
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Zipline sound effect from playing when using the Zipline in 3rd Person.
- Addressed an issue that prevented Operator callouts when pinging the teleporter.
Stability
- Addressed various stability issues.
Also read: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf
That covers all the Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded. Do note that these are only the changes for existing content. All the brand-new content that has been added in Season 3 Reloaded has been omitted from this article.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
- Call of Duty is not stopping with Premium Event Pass rewards, Seth Rogen is the latest addition in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty finally introduces its first event with a Camo reward in Black Ops 6
- COD might not include a highly anticipated feature in Verdansk in the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update
- Fan-favorite MW3 LTM will send Verdansk to new "highs" in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded