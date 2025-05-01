All Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty introduced a plethora of Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded. These changes are applied across different aspects of the game mode. For instance, Perks have been adjusted to ensure they work as intended, rewards a player can earn from Fog Rolling In Easter Egg have been increased, and a lot more, to ensure that fans have their best experience mowing down zombies in this season.

So, without any further ado, let's take a closer look at all the Black Ops 6 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded.

Exploring every Black Ops 6 Zombies change in Season 3 Reloaded

As per the Black Ops 6 Zombies patch notes for Season 3 Reloaded, here are all the changes that were implemented:

Maps

Shattered Veil

General

Increased rewards from the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg.

Fixed visual glitches caused by the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from taking damage from the Microwave Trap.

Updated the UI on the Teleporter Prompt to match other Teleporters.

Addressed an issue where an audio log in Shem’s Henge could only be interacted with from one side.

Addressed a visual issue with a tree in the Motor Court.

Addressed an issue with some floating jerrycans in the Distillery.

Addressed an issue that prevented some Xbox platforms from being able to see the Der Wunderfizz machine on the Tac-Map and Minimap.

Main Quest

Addressed an issue where The Essence Bomb could return to the Key Item list when loading a save after placing it.

Addressed an issue where the player would need to pick up the Sconce again after loading a save.

Addressed an issue where the energy siphon progress UI for the Explosive Canister in the Main Quest could re-appear after loading a save where it was already completed.

Weapons

Addressed an issue where a Ray Gun could not be used to start the 3rd encounter in the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Easter Egg.

Addressed an issue where the crosshairs for the Wunderwaffe DG-2 were not present when aiming down sights in 3rd person.

Addressed an issue where Invulnerability Sigils from the Ray Gun Mark II-P could float above the ground in some areas.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where loading a save would restore armor on damaged Elder Disciples.

Addressed an issue where certain zombies charmed by Brain Rot would move slower than intended.

Addressed an issue that could prevent Doppleghasts from tracking the player.

Addressed an issue where an Abomination could spawn before the round started when loading a save.

Final Encounter

Addressed an issue where Energy Mine with the Turret Augment would shoot at Richtofen.

Addressed an issue where the boss could move the player around while downed.

Addressed an issue that prevented damage and damage values from appearing when using melee to attack the boss’s legs.

Addressed an issue where some visual particle effects would remain after skipping the cutscene.

Addressed an issue where critical damage from a Chopper Gunner was lower than non-critical damage against the boss.

Terminus

Addressed an issue where the Void Cannon trap could teleport a player while using a Mutant Ejection.

Addressed an issue where the secondary fire for the Beamsmasher could be used infinitely under certain conditions.

Liberty Falls

Addressed an issue that allowed the Thrustodyne M23 to be used infinitely under certain conditions.

Citadelle des Morts

Directed Mode

Addressed an issue where the guide would not highlight the first crystal in the light puzzle in the Dining Hall.

The Tomb

Addressed some locations that would be considered out of bounds when placing equipment.

Addressed an issue that could restart the Parasite Trial when transitioning to a Special Round.

Weapons

Added the base version of the Ray Gun Mark II to the Mystery Box weapon pool.

Addressed an issue where loading a save would re-enable Pack-a-Punch camos if they were toggled off.

Addressed an issue where removing attachments from a Weapon Blueprint that is set as a Zombie Build would not remove the attachments in-game.

Perks

General

Addressed an issue that allowed players to duplicate perks.

Double Tap

Double Jeopardy Augment

Prevented Double Jeopardy from activating from Wonder Weapons and melee hits as it is only supposed to activate from normal shots.

Equipment

Stim Shot

Removed the text “Recharges on a cooldown.” from the description.

Field Upgrades

Tesla Storm

Addressed an issue where the Lithium Charged Augment would cause Players without the Augment to have their Tesla Storm display as if the augment was applied.

Support

Death Machine

Addressed an issue where loading a save would not retain the correct amount of ammo in a Death Machine.

Mangler Cannon

Addressed an issue where swapping out a Mangler Cannon awarded from the Support Group GobbleGum for a different Scorestreak and picking it back up would reduce the ammo to 1.

LDBR

Addressed an issue that displayed the warning “Air space is too crowded.” when the scorestreak was usable.

Mutant Injection

Fixed an invulnerability exploit when using Mutant Injection and Aether Shroud simultaneously.

GobbleGums

Reduced GobbleGum machine cooldown from 5 minutes to 10 seconds.

Sped up the GobbleGum machine activation sequence so you can retrieve your GobbleGum within 2 seconds.

Addressed an issue that would prevent the Time Out GobbleGum from skipping a round if used at the start of a new round.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from applying when also activating a Wonderbar GobbleGum.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from functioning properly.

Loot

Addressed an issue where a Self-Revive Kit could not be equipped directly from a S.A.M. Trial Reward Crate.

UI

Addressed an issue where the “Track Next Camo” and “Untrack Next Camo” button would not be immediately present when viewing the Tracked & Near Complete tab.

Addressed an issue that could prevent equipped Ammo Mods from displaying when loading a save.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Exfil Timer from appearing.

Addressed some visual issues that occurred in Loadouts when Prestiging in Zombies.

Graphics

Addressed an issue where reloading the Game Over CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint while in Aether Shroud could case a second floating weapon to appear.

Addressed an issue where using the Enduring Radiance Augment for the Healing Aura Field Upgrade would result in blown-out effects.

Addressed an issue where the chandelier in the Shattered Veil Grand Foyer was not present on PS4.

Audio

Shattered Veil

Addressed an issue where a line from Carver would not play during the Wonder Weapon Quest.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Zipline sound effect from playing when using the Zipline in 3rd Person.

Addressed an issue that prevented Operator callouts when pinging the teleporter.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

