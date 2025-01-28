All bug fixes in Warzone Season 2 update

The Warzone Season 2 patch notes have revealed various game-balancing elements, including significant bug fixes, quality-of-life enhancements, and more. Previously, the developers stated their focus this season would be on gameplay tuning and resolving ongoing issues rather than releasing new content. As promised, they have implemented several fixes.

This article covers all the bug fixes implemented in Warzone Season 2.

Warzone Season 2: All bug fixes

Here are all the bug fixes as mentioned in the Warzone Season 2 patch notes:

Fixed an issue where the Ghost perk would persist from the pre-match lobby into the match.

Fixed an issue where Cold Blooded did not properly counter Tracker after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where Quick Fix health regeneration did not activate correctly while plating.

Fixed an issue preventing Quick Fix health regeneration from functioning when eliminating an enemy with the Combat Axe or Throwing Knife after WZ Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor perk prevented players from reviving downed squad members after WZe Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where weapons became inaccessible near interactable areas.

Fixed an issue causing weapons to fall through Buy Station models.

Fixed an issue where the Experimental Gas Grenade gameplay effects lingered longer than the visual effects.

Fixed an issue causing weapon tooltips to incorrectly display as "common" when dropped.

Fixed an issue where MWII and MWIII weapons were missing Black Ops 6 weapon stats, including slide-to-fire time.

Fixed visibility issues on Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue causing parachutes to deploy when jumping off ladders.

Fixed an issue where players were not always able to go prone while reviving a teammate.

Fixed an issue where bounty contracts displayed a delay in showing completion in the UI.

Fixed an issue causing players to spectate an enemy who did not eliminate them.

Fixed an issue where Most Wanted contracts did not override respawn timers as intended.

Fixed issues preventing selected operators from properly applying in the front-end menu.

Fixed an issue where the PRD audio sounded similar to zipline audio.

Fixed an issue causing players to redeploy without weapons and preventing loot interactions.

Fixed an issue preventing auto-pickup functionality when items were on lower shelves.

Fixed an issue where the Scrambler effect persisted on the map throughout the match.

Fixed an issue allowing players to launch themselves off a ladder using a Stim Shot.

Fixed an issue where attempting to pick up one of multiple guns on the ground caused players to juggle them after WZ Season 2 update.

Fixed additional cases where UAVs and Advanced UAVs did not trigger as expected.

Fixed an issue where the Precision Airstrike notification failed to appear on the player’s location after WZ Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where icons for off-screen enemies were not displaying properly on the mini-map.

Fixed an issue preventing the self-ping icon from appearing.

Fixed an issue where the loadout selection UI displayed placeholder icons and white boxes in the live lobby.

Fixed an issue where the obituary feed overlapped with the active contract widget.

Fixed an issue where users were kicked from the menu when trying to prestige.

Fixed an issue where the Armory FTUE replayed when returning from CoD HQ after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where the enemy voice chat icon displayed as friendly instead of red after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where KBM (keyboard and mouse) buttons for emotes in the Winner’s Circle did not function after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where duplicate armor satchels did not trigger the "inventory full" notification.

Fixed overlap issues with the Prestige Master screen after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where private lobby codes did not always display properly.

Fixed issues with parachutes during the Jailbreak public event after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where players only had one Gulag Rock instead of five in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing players to spawn in the Gulag with Gulag Rocks in Warzone Ranked.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose Tac Sprint functionality after using a zipline after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed a camera issue during infil sequences on Rebirth Island after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where crates could spawn out of bounds during the High Stakes public event.

Fixed an issue causing MWII and MWIII loadout weapons to disappear when dropped.

Fixed an issue where grabbing a loadout with a Baseball Bat caused it to appear as a Throwing Knife when equipped after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue causing the Spy Camera to consume multiple charges when activated once after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue allowing players to call in more Care Packages than intended during a match.

Fixed an issue where Squid Games finishing moves did not consistently execute the enemy.

Fixed an issue where the "Zipped Up" score event medal did not trigger in BR when a player killed someone while on a zipline or ascender after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where the "Hot Potato" grenade throwback medal did not trigger if the grenade downed the enemy instead of fully eliminating them.

Fixed an issue preventing the elimination card from appearing when eliminating an enemy in the Gulag after WZ Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue causing the primary weapon in a loadout to reset after a match.

Fixed an issue where the player’s HUD disappeared when redeploying.

Fixed an issue where the Recents tab in the Add Friends menu did not function properly.

Fixed an issue causing the Recon Drone to appear invisible while in use.

Fixed an issue where eliminations did not track properly for the player who downed an enemy taken hostage by a teammate after WZe Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where team colors in the killfeed were inconsistent with the actual player colors after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue where contact icons occasionally disappeared from the map after Warzone Season 2 update.

Fixed an issue causing the typing sound to persist after using a UAV Tower.

Fixed an issue with the "Bombshell" challenge where kills were not tracked correctly.

Fixed an issue where some Dark Ops challenges did not grant XP properly.

Fixed an issue where wins were calculated incorrectly in the "In Resurgence or BR, finish Top 10" challenge.

