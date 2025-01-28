What is Reactive Armor in Warzone? New Perk explained

Reactive Armor in Warzone is the latest Perk to join the game. It is one of the two new Perks that were added to the game with the Season 2 update. As promised by the developers earlier, this season will be all about fixing the game and addressing player concerns. Hence, a lot of the content initially planned for Season 2 has now been pushed back to future seasons. That said, however, that does not mean that the current season is barren.

Although most of the new content is not exciting for many, there is a new Perk that has caught everyone's eye and it is the Reactive Armor. Hence, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the Reactive Armor in Warzone and how it works in the game.

Everything that players need to know about the new Reactive Armor Perk in Warzone

The new Perk, Reactive Armor, in Warzone regenerates a player's armor by 50% if they haven't taken any damage for the last five seconds. It can be equipped to the second Perk slot (Red) in your Warzone loadout. Simply put, if you have the Perk equipped and your armor plates are broken but somehow you manage to not get hit for the next five seconds, your armor will start regenerating up to 50% of the total.

Trending

Reactive Armor in Warzone explained (Image via Activision)

For instance, if you are down to almost zero armor plates and you haven't taken any damage for the past five seconds, your armor health will start regenerating worth an armor and a half. This will allow you to get back in the fight even if you do not have additional armor plates for use.

Also read: COD content creator finds Assault Rifle "better than XM4" in Warzone

This will be extremely useful during the last few circles of a game, where the time to loot is low and players must focus on gunfights and proper movement to get to the safe areas. In such cases, it's a complete chaos.

Bullets are flying all around and you are bound to get hit by one. There is barely any time to loot and you will be against enemies as well as the gas circle. This will be especially useful on smaller maps such as Area 99 or Rebirth Island, where danger lurks in every corner and players are constantly engaging in fights.

In those scenarios, if you manage to find cover for even five seconds, it can give you enough shields to make it to the next cover safely, without having to use any armor plates. Hence, the Perk has the potential to alter how the FPS title is played.

Read more: "No Tac Sprint Perk is a W": COD leaker gives verdict on Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update

That covers everything that you need to know about the new Perk, Reactive Armor in Warzone. Do note that it is only available in the battle royale title and not in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer or Zombies.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback