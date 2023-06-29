5 best features that can improve Vondel gameplay in Warzone 2

The intriguing Vondel map debuted in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4, and it has quickly gained popularity among gamers. The community has showered the map with adoration and acclaim, attributing its success to many excellent qualities. Season 4 of this title has made a lasting impression by introducing game-changing elements, including Vondel itself and a critical gameplay adjustment that increased players' base health pool.

However, Lucky Chamu, a well-known Warzone 2 personality, used his official Twitter account to suggest some critical improvements necessary for Vondel to become the best Resurgence map. The following article will delve into the comprehensive compilation of vital features, as stated by Chamu.

Needed features that have the potential to make Warzone 2's Vondel map the best Resurgence map

While Warzone 2's Vondel map is undeniably remarkable, perfection is a difficult objective that frequently demands repeated modification. Developers have committed to future fixes aiming at fine-tuning the map and respecting user feedback to meet the fanbase's expectations.

Lucky Chamu @LuckyChamu



Fast animations to climb shit

Able to hipfire SMGS in water

Proximity Chat

REMOVE FOG

Decent end game zones



Warzone 2 Vondel Needs :
Fast animations to climb shit
Able to hipfire SMGS in water
Proximity Chat
REMOVE FOG
Decent end game zones
AND WE GOT OURSELVES A BANGER! Thoughts ?

Lucky Chamu has proposed a few changes to Warzone 2's Vondel map that might take it to the next level. These characteristics are significant because they can make the map an excellent place to battle. Here are the features he listed.

1) Fast-climbing animation

Animation time is a critical characteristic that must be adjusted, as longer animation durations might slow down gameplay. In particular, enhancements to the climbing animation might result in a smoother and quicker experience for users. While apparently insignificant, even little changes may have a big influence on the entire gaming experience, making it vital to prioritize such enhancements to further raise the community's satisfaction.

2) Able to hip-fire in Water with SMGs

The ability to shoot SMGs underwater would be an excellent improvement to the gaming experience, especially as only handguns are presently available in such circumstances. Despite being a handgun, the FTAC Siege serves as a great alternative for underwater battles since it performs similarly to an SMG.

A minor tweak by the devs might allow players to shoot underwater without needing aim-down sights (ADS), allowing for hip-firing instead. Given the prevalence of underwater zones, this change would not only be immensely entertaining but also significantly influence the dynamics of matches.

3) Introduction of Proximity Chat

The addition of proximity chat in Warzone 2 has caused discussion, with supporters and critics voicing their views. However, to accommodate varied opinions, it would be beneficial to have a toggle switch to activate or disable this function.

This feature would increase the overall entertainment value of matches by allowing players to freely interact and converse with opponents within a small radius. The game can accommodate a broader range of user preferences by giving players the option of approving or disapproving proximity chat.

4) Removal of fog

The developers purposefully included fog as a component of the Vondel map to provide a dynamic and immersive experience. Given Vondel's distinct terrain, with its network of canals and below-sea-level placement, it is very unlikely that Activision will completely remove fog from the map.

However, it is possible to alter the fog density and visibility to ensure that players have an ideal vision for engaging in confrontations while keeping the map's dramatic atmosphere. In most cases, striking the appropriate balance will improve gameplay by giving improved sight, especially for longer-range confrontations.

5) Decent end-game circles/zones

It is not rare for new maps to have problems with incorrect end-game zones. However, the creators indicated that they would fix this issue in future versions, as with Ashika Island. Similar changes are expected, ensuring that the end-game zones are suitably created.

Recognizing the importance of end-game circles in the gaming experience, the developers are committed to developing a solution that improves gameplay and provides a more gratifying experience for gamers.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more
Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

