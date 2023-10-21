Best meta loadout for Warzone 2's The Haunting event

Warzone 2's The Haunting is live, and Infinity Ward has delivered an exceptional Halloween special event. However, to tackle the various monster spawns of the limited-time mode and its eerie nighttime environment, players will definitely need specialized loadouts. A good LMG with a thermal or night-vision scope is a must-have for The Haunting LTM.

This article will index the best loadout operators can use to be effective in the Halloween special event of Warzone 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Sakin MG38 loadout for Warzone 2's The Haunting

Operators can use the Sakin MG38 LMG for Warzone 2 The Haunting. This gun will not only be highly effective against the various monsters spawning in the LTM, but it will also easily shred through the enemy players whom the gamers will encounter.

Sakin MG38 loadout for Warzone 2 The Haunting (Image via sym.gg)

To get the best performance from Sakin MG38 in The Haunting, players must equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Zulu-60 ( Vertical - +1.40 oz, Horizontal - +1.00 in)

Zulu-60 ( - +1.40 oz, +1.00 in) Barrel - 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel ( Vertical - +0.50 lb, Horizontal - +0.40 in)

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel ( +0.50 lb, +0.40 in) Optics - Teplo Clear Shot

Teplo Clear Shot Stock - Sakin Riptide Stock ( Vertical - -0.77 oz, Horizontal - +2.40 in)

Sakin Riptide Stock ( -0.77 oz, +2.40 in) Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip (Vertical - +0.80 oz, Horizontal - +.40 in)

The Zulu-60 suppressor will not only muzzle the sound of gunfire, but it will also improve the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. The bullet velocity and damage range will be further increased by the 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel, alongside improvements to recoil control and hip-fire accuracy.

The Teplo Clear Shot scope is one of the main elements of this build. It is a unique scope that not only has a zoomed night vision view but also a canted reflex sight. Equipping this scope improves the weapon's versatility in The Haunting significantly.

The Sakin Riptide Grip will provide a significant increase in aiming stabilization, while the Commando Foregrip will improve the aiming stability and recoil stabilization.

Best Sakin MG38 class setup for Warzone 2 The Haunting

The best class setup for the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2 The Haunting event is as follows:

Secondary weapon - BAS-P

Perk Package

Base Perk 1 - Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2 - Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk - Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk - High Alert

Equipment

Lethal - Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical - Smoke Grenades

The BAS-P SMG has received several buffs in the last few seasonal patches, making it one of the best close-range weapons in the game.

The Tracker perk, as the name suggests, will help you keep track of the enemies by highlighting their footsteps. Overkill allows players to carry two primary weapons in their loadout and is a must-have if they wish to equip both the LMG and the SMG.

Just like any other LMG, the reload time of Sakin MG38 is quite high. Thus, the Fast Hand perk is needed for this class setup as it not only increases the reload speed but also boosts the speed of weapon swap and equipment usage.

Lastly, High Alert will ensure that the players get an alert on their screen whenever an enemy is aiming in their direction.

When it comes to the equipment, Drill Charges will help operators flush out camping opponents and Smoke Grenades will let them escape unfavorable engagements relatively easily.

This is the best loadout and class setup that the players can use in the Warzone 2 Halloween special event.