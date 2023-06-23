Best Sakin MG38 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

Sakin MG38 is a light machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Being an LMG, it is one of the heavy hitters that excels in medium-range engagements. However, its form factor is on the heavier side, which makes the player less mobile. Fortunately, it makes up for it with its high rate of fire combined with a large magazine size that makes it a force to be reckoned with, especially in Warzone 2.

Despite its fantastic attributes, the weapon isn't as popular as other LMGs, such as the RAAL MG. This is because the gun doesn't excel in any particular area but does well in almost all aspects. Hence, players willing to wield the gun in their matches must equip a few attachments that enhance it.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Sakin MG38 loadout to use in Warzone 2, along with the best Perks, class setup, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2?

The Sakin MG38 is a solid choice for mid-range engagements. Hence, for a proper class setup, you must equip a weapon alongside the Sakin MG38 that provides high mobility and excellent performance at close-range encounters. For this purpose, you can pick the Vel 46 or the new ISO 45 SMG, which excels at close-quarter combat.

Next comes the Equipment. For this purpose, the ideal picks would be Semtex and Smoke Grenade. As for the Perks, it is advised to go with Overkill (with an SMG), Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert. These perks help counter the flaws of the Sakin MG38 and ensure a high rate of survival in the match.

However, when it comes to winning one on one gunfights, it all comes down to the attachments. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2.

What are the best attachments for the Sakin MG38?

Before getting started with the loadout, it is essential to note the gun's pros and cons. For instance, the Sakin MG38 is amazing for medium-range combat but is less mobile. Moreover, being an LMG, the recoil is on the higher end. Hence, the loadout curated should not only mitigate the flaws but also boosts its strengths.

Keeping the pros and cons in mind, the following attachments are recommended for the Sakin MG38:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG

Aim OP-V4 is an optical sight that provides a precise picture of the targets. While it doesn't come with a higher zoom level, it does provide a clear and obstruction view of the enemies.

FSS OLE-V Laser increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed of the firearm, making it more mobile.

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the LMG and helps with recoil control.

The ZLR Talon 5 suppressor also increases the damage range and the bullet velocity while smoothening the recoil.

Bruen Warrior LMG is one of the most vital attachments for this gun. It helps a lot with the recoil but stabilizing it. Moreover, it increases the overall stability of the gun, making it an even more deadly option for mid-range fights.

How to unlock the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2?

Unlocking the Sakin MG38 is simple and doesn't involve complicated platform progression. You will have to reach a Military Rank of Level 4. Reaching so will automatically unlock the weapon. It will be one of the earliest unlocks for all players.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level it up and unlock the various attachment slots so that you can build the loadout, as it is suggested in this guide.

This is all there is to know about the best Sakin MG38 loadout and class setup for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes