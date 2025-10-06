The best MXR 17 loadout in Black Ops 7 is one of the hardest-hitting gun builds in the current beta test. The MXR 17 is a slow-firing assault rifle (AR) whose damage per bullet is very high. If you are accurate with this gun, then you can even eliminate opponents in just 2 or 3 shots to the upper torso. However, to actually excel with this firearm, you will have to compensate for its recoil feedback and land those shots on your opponent.
To do that, you will have to equip this gun with a proper set of attachments, which will reduce the recoil to a manageable level and upscale its mobility stats so that you are not too slow while traversing the map.
As such, this article will list the best MXR 17 loadout for Black Ops 7 so that you have a wonderful time using this AR in the beta test.
Black Ops 7: Best MXR 17 loadout
The main cons of using the MXR 17 are its recoil feedback, alongside its slow movement speed and reaction time. However, these stats are not that cripplingly low, and you can get a superb loadout for the gun by just compensating them with a good set of attachments.
Here is the best MXR 17 loadout in Black Ops 7:
- Muzzle: Greaves Ti-762
- Underbarrel: Sentry Pro Handstop
- Magazine: Vault Extended Mag
- Rear Grip: Bell H81 Grip
- Firing Mods: Recoil Sync Unit
Pros and cons of these attachments:
The Greaves Ti-762 is a suppressor muzzle attachment that will keep you off the minimap while you are firing the gun. Alongside that, it will also minimise the sound of gunfire, via which enemies can track you.
The Sentry Pro Handstop will improve the aim walking steadiness, aiming idle sway, and aiming idle sway delay. This attachment will make sure that the gun does not move around much while you are aiming down the sight. Plus, it will also reduce the horizontal recoil by a significant margin.
MXR 17 comes with a default 20-round magazine, which is just not enough for the fast-paced gunfights of the multiplayer mode. Thus, the 30-round Vault Extended Mag is recommended as it will not have the severe movement penalty of the drum mag.
Next, we have the Bell H81 Grip. This attachment boosts the sprint-to-fire and jumping-sprint-to-fire speed by an impressive margin. Without this attachment, the gun will feel a bit sluggish compared to its counterparts in the AR category.
Lastly, we have the Recoil Sync Unit. This firing mod reduces both the vertical and horizontal recoil feedback and ensures that you have an easier time controlling the gun during sustained fire.
How to unlock MXR 17 in Black Ops 7?
The MXR 17 is the very first gun that you can unlock by levelling up in Black Ops 7. All you will have to do is reach player-profile level 4, and you will have the gun unlocked alongside custom loadouts.
This covers everything about the best MXR 17 loadout in Black Ops 7. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.
