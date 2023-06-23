Best PDSW 528 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The PDSW 528 is a submachine gun (SMG) in Warzone 2 that falls under the Tactique Defense Platform. While it is not considered the best option when it comes to submachine guns in Warzone 2, it still has plenty of fans since it reminds players of the P90. This fully automatic submachine gun boasts decent firepower, a high rate of fire, and a large magazine capacity.

On the other hand, it suffers from a lack of range and very high recoil. Due to these limitations, the PDSW 528 is best used as a secondary weapon in Warzone 2 to provide support for a sniper rifle, marksman rifle, or assault rifle.

This guide will look at the best ways to set up the PDSW for maximum effectiveness in Warzone 2.

What is the best class setup for the PDSW 528 in Warzone 2?

Since the PDSW 528 is best used at close range, you will need to have a different weapon for medium to long-range engagements. Taking the Overkill perk is a must since having this will allow you to carry a reliable assault rifle or a sniper rifle, ensuring that you have a well-rounded loadout.

Due to its attributes, the PDSW 528 is at its best when you're aggressive in Warzone 2. As such, a perk like Tracker will help you give chase to enemies. You won't get caught off guard since you'll always know which direction they've turn in as you're hunting them down.

Picking up Spotter as your next perk will also complement the aggressive playstyle of the PDSW 528 since it allows you to spot and hack enemy equipment. This perk will negate any unwanted surprises waiting around corners or behind closed doors.

Finally, the Ghost perk will allow you to keep charging without having to worry about your position being given away by your enemy's UAV or a Radar.

Aside from choosing the right perks, you also need to have the right equipment to complement the loadout of this submachine gun. For your tactical equipment, items like the Stun, Flash, and Gas grenades will help you clear a room or incapacitate enemies as you're chasing them down.

As for your lethal equipment, the Drill Charge is the perfect option since it can damage and even eliminate enemies who are behind cover or inside rooms without you exposing yourself to them or to their line of fire.

What are the best attachments for PDSW 528?

Picking the right attachments will allow you to maximize the strengths and mitigate the weaknesses of the PDSW 528 in Warzone 2. One of the advantages of this submachine gun is that it already has a large magazine capacity that cannot be changed so you have an extra slot to pick a different attachment over a magazine. Here are the best attachments for the PDSW 528.

Accu-Shot 5MW (Laser): This laser attachment improves the ADS and the aiming stability of your weapon. However, the Laser will be visible in ADS.

Bruen Pendulum (Muzzle): Since one of the weaknesses of the PDSW 528 is its recoil, adding an attachment that improves its horizontal and vertical recoil is a must, and this weapon does just that.

STIP-40 Grip (Rear Grip): The STIP-40 further improves this gun's recoil control

CQB Stock (Stock): The CQB Stock improves this weapon's mobility by adding movement speed and ADS Speed.

GR33 Light Rail (Rail): Finally, the GR33 provides a better optic than the iron sights while also providing a boost to your movement speed.

The GR33 Light Rail is interchangeable with the other Rail option, the Integrated Reflex Rail, since it provides the same benefits. However, if you prefer to have a dedicated Optic to make aiming easier, you may do so. Alternatively, you can leave the Rail slot and choose an Underbarrel or a Comb Attachment instead, especially if you prefer the Iron Sights of this gun.

These attachments will make the PDSW 528 an extremely deadly close-range weapon in Warzone 2. If you want to use a sniper rifle as your primary weapon when using the PDSW 528, check out this guide for the FJX Imperium.

