Best RAAL MG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

The RAAL MG is a light machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, known for its high damage output. In fact, the mere sound it makes upon shooting is more than enough to create fear in the players nearby. However, due to it being an LMG, it is heavy to carry around and less mobile compared to most other weapons. As a result, despite being a strong choice, its adoption rate is quite low in the game.

Fortunately, a lot of its flaws can be negated to an extent by equipping the correct attachments. Moreover, since the new Season 4 update increased the base health of the Operators, players will now require more bullets to take out an enemy. This has made updating one's loadouts a compulsory task to keep their weapons viable and up to date with the changes.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best RAAL MG class setup, its attachments, and more.

What is the best class setup for the RAAL MG in Warzone 2?

The RAAL MG, due to its damage high output, excels at mid-range combat and is capable of taking down enemies within seconds. However, as mentioned previously, it isn't ideal for aggressive plays due to it being a heavy weapon. That said, for the ideal class, the RAAL MG should be accompanied by an SMG such as the VEL 46 or the new ISO 45.

For equipment, it is advised to pick Smokes and a Semtex, as they complement the LMG pretty well. Since players are slowed with the RAAL MG equipped, the smoke screen provides them with ample time to evade an unfavorable situation. When it comes to Perks, gamers are recommended to pick Overkill (with an SMG in the secondary slot), Double Time, Fast Hands, and lastly High Alert.

While they help negate a few deficiencies of the gun, they won't do much in an actual gunfight. To fix this, players must pick appropriate attachments for the guns. The section below covers some of the best picks for the RAAL MG in Warzone 2.

What are the best attachments for the RAAL MG?

Not only is the RAAL MG one of the most lethal LMGs, but also one of the most devastating weapons in the game. Having established its flaws and strengths previously, you will have to pick attachments for the gun that not only enhance the strengths, but also mitigate the weaknesses. That said, here are the best attachments for the RAAL MG in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 21" EXF Rhino Barrel

21" EXF Rhino Barrel Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Aim OP-V4

The FTAC Reaper is a suppressor that silences its scary gunshots. This attachment also increases the bullet velocity and damage range of the gun. Moreover, it smoothens the recoil, which makes it easier to use at range. The 21" EXF Rhino Barrel also boosts the bullet velocity and helps in recoil control.

The SA Side Grip mostly assists in handling and not only stabilizes the recoil, but also helps with idle aim stability. The FSS OLE-V Laser boosts the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speed, which enables you to be a little more aggressive.

Finally, the Aim OP-V4 is a classic optical sight, providing its users with a clear and precise vision of the targets.

How to unlock the RAAL MG in Warzone 2

Unlocking the RAAL MG is pretty straightforward. Once you reach a Military Rank of Level 25, it will automatically be unlocked. If you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you can achieve this feat within a matter of a few matches.

Moreover, if you own Double XP tokens, this might be the right time to put them to use and unlock the RAAL MG quickly. Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with the LMG equipped to level it up and unlock the various attachment slots that are suggested in this guide.

This is all there is to know about the best RAAL MG loadout for Warzone 2.

