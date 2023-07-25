5 Best SMG loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2

Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) are deadly weaponry in close-range combat scenarios in Warzone 2. SMGs, as a significant weapon category, excel in both mobility and lethality, making them perfect options for close-range combat. Their dependability and ease of control add to their superiority, as do their quick speed and commendable time-to-kill (TTK). This ensures success against opponents in the most intensive close-quarters battles.

Players may be perplexed when choosing among the title's ten SMG options. This article provides clarity by highlighting the top 5 SMGs, accompanied by recommended attachments, to ensure positive outcomes in battle.

5 best SMG to use on Warzone 2's Vondel map

1) ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Rear Grip: Exp Shear

Exp Shear Magazine: 45-round Drum

The ISO 45 was included in the Warzone 2 Season 4 update and quickly received appreciation from the gaming community for its exceptional performance in close-quarters combat. With increased stability and high-damage output, this new addition boasts remarkable reliability.

The ISO 45 is a formidable weapon with an exceptional fire rate of 896 rpm, muzzle velocity of 540 m/s, and a quick TTK rating of 201 ms up to 18 meters. It can quickly and easily eliminate enemies in a matter of seconds when equipped with the right attachments.

2) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 50-round Drum

50-round Drum Ammunition: 9MM Overpressured +P

The Lachmann Sub has retained its position as one of the top close-range weapons in Warzone 2 ever since its release, winning a particular place in gamers' hearts along the way. It has amazing mobility and a quick rate of fire, which combine to make it a truly lethal choice. Furthermore, the weapon has great stability, instilling confidence in its users and allowing for ease of control.

The Lachmann Sub stands out as a powerful option with a strong base stat that includes an 800 rpm fire rate, 540 m/s muzzle firing, 200 ms ADS time, and a quick 150 TTK up to eight meters. With the addition of appropriate attachments, it becomes a formidable and reliable weapon on the battlefield.

3) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: KAS-1 254MM

KAS-1 254MM Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45-round Mag

The Vaznev-9K is a solid option in Warzone 2 that has similarities with the assault rifle, allowing for effective engagements even in medium-range confrontations. It is based on the real-life PP-19 Vityaz and is part of the Kastovia weapon platform. With a remarkable basic stat of 779 rpm fire rate, 540 m/s muzzle firing, 210 ms ADS time, and a quick 154 TTK rating up to eight meters, the Vazvev-9K has an impressive damage output. However, controlling its recoil is difficult.

To maximize its performance on the battlefield, players must deploy appropriate attachments that mitigate its flaws and improve its strengths, resulting in effective and formidable results.

4) MX9

MX9 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 16.5" Bruen S901

16.5" Bruen S901 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Magazine: 32-round Mag

The MX9 is a versatile choice in Warzone 2 that performs great in close ranges and even provides decent results in medium-range confrontations. It has a low rate of fire compared to other SMGs, making it more stable. The weapon is a reliable choice and is easy to control. It offers a high-damage output, and in the right hands, its full power can be unleashed. However, the weapon has a lower bullet count making it a weaker selection when facing multiple foes.

The MX9 holds a good base stat, including a 741 firing rate, 300 m/s muzzle velocity, and 161 ms TTK rating up to 9 meters. With proper attachments, the weapon's performance enhances and will provide great results in close-range battles.

5) PDSW 528

PDSW 528 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 (ver

Lockshot KT85 (ver Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Comb: TV TacComb

TV TacComb Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Rail: GR33 Light Rail

The PDSW 528 is a fantastic choice in Warzone 2, best suited for compact areas where high mobility is essential. Its compact size allows for quick movement, while the large ammo capacity allows players to fight several opponents without frequently reloading. The weapon is suited for aggressive gamers since it offers a remarkable 909 rpm rate of fire, 680 m/s muzzle velocity, and a quick 198 ms TTK rating up to 14 meters.

Although the PDSW 528 does not have a great damage output, its fast firing rate compensates for this shortcoming, making it virtually undetectable in combat. The weapon's performance can be improved further with appropriate attachments, allowing players to gain favorable results during their Warzone 2 matches.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map pic.twitter.com/wRxViYczuZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.