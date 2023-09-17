Best Warzone 2 meta loadouts that pro players used in WSOW Global Final

With the WSOW Global Final in full swing, competitive play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has reached new heights. The Global Final is a highly anticipated event where professional players demonstrate their talents and strategies to astound viewers. Their strategic loadouts, designed to dominate the battlefield, form a significant component of their success.

As given by WZstats, these loadouts are made up of weapons and attachments that deliver the best possible damage output and accuracy. While pro players' meta loadouts in the WSOW Global Final may differ according to their play style and personal preferences, some notable options have developed.

Top Warzone 2 meta loadouts that pro players used in WSOW Global Final

These are the guns in the Warzone 2 meta that are being used by pro players in the WSOW Global Final:

1) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M13B is one of the most popular meta Assault Rifles in Warzone 2. It's a lethal assault rifle that's making a resurgence in Season 5, rising from a niche selection to one of the most dominant weapons. Thanks to its lightning-fast fire rate and superb precision, the strong AR created a reputation for itself in Warzone 1.

If the correct attachments are employed, the M13B's fast rate of fire and precision can be devastating on the battlefield, as seen on the WSOW Global Final. Because of its quick fire rate, this AR will be utilized largely in full auto mode, which can make recoil a bit difficult to control.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

2) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov 762, often known as the AK in Warzone 2, is a dominant and easy-to-use Assault Rifle that was observed being utilized by numerous pro players in the WSOW Global Final. In Warzone 2, the Kastov 762 has emerged as the best assault weapon.

Assault Rifles provide unparalleled range and adaptability, especially for players wanting to dominate medium to long-range combat in Warzone 2. The Kastov 762 AR competes for first place with the M13B, dealing incredibly high damage over range, and is used by players for both mid-range and long-range builds.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

3) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Lachmann Sub (or MP5) is now an S-Tier weapon in the Warzone 2 meta, which is why it was one of the weapons chosen by professional players for the WSOW Global Final. The Lachmann Sub is a lethal SMG that can decimate foes at close range.

The Lachmann Sub is a small, lightweight SMG with a lot of stopping capability. However, it falls short of providing adequate damage in long-range gunfights and can only help a player in short to medium-range battles. It's also a superb sniper support kit if you have the Weapons Specialist Perk and can switch between rifles.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

4) Signal 50

Signal 50 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

This weapon is simple to use, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced gamers. Although it cannot kill an opponent with a single shot, its doubled fire rate is a unique ability that distinguishes the Signal 50 from other snipers. Players can engage in long-range combat while maintaining a safe distance from their opponents.

The weapon has great base stats, including an astonishing fire rate of 111 rpm, muzzle velocity of 600 m/s, and ADS time of 680 ms. The rapid-fire function of the Signal 50 allows users to rapidly follow up even if a shot is missed, compensating for any initial inaccuracy.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel: 21.5" Fluted Fifty

21.5" Fluted Fifty Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

