10 best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked in Season 5 Reloaded

Now that the Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded update is live, players should improve their loadouts. Ranked Play is a competitive game mode that underwent numerous changes in the most recent update. This includes new weapon additions, buffs, and nerfs to equipment, making it critical to customize one's loadouts to keep up with the game's changes.

Ranked Play began in MW2 Season 2, and many have been flocking to it ever since for a more competitive experience. To advance in rank, players compete for Skill Tiers. As a competitive mode, it requires the best from its participants in terms of aiming skills, strategic thinking, teamwork, and other elements.

This article explores the 10 best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play in Season 5 Reloaded to get that battle royale according to their pick rates in the game.

Best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked in Season 5 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 2 Ranks in the game (Image via Activision)

Notably, players of Modern Warfare 2 must learn the CDL rules, as some weapons and equipment are forbidden in Ranked Play.

We've compiled the greatest Ranked Play loadouts in Modern Warfare 2 to help you handle the competitive mode in Season 5 Reloaded.

1) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Lachmann Sub, known as the MP5 in prior games, remains one of the greatest SMGs in Modern Warfare 2.

This WM2 Lachmann Sub build, like earlier generations of the MP5, is a fast-firing, reliable, close-quarters rifle with great mobility, which is why it has long been a consistent challenger in the Modern Warfare 2 Ranked meta.

It has a pick rate of 3.2% in the game, but suffers from high recoil when building it for mobility, but if build properly it can help clear out squads in no time.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: LM Cronus Grip

2) FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium loadout (Image via sym.gg)

FJX Imperium is a bolt-action sniper in Modern Warfare 2 based on the real-life anti-material rifle The CheyTac Intervention.

The sniper outperforms all other SRs in Ranked play, giving it the title of the game's second-most popular long-range weapon. This rifle has a pick rate of 3.2% in the game since there are other ARs and SMGs that performs better.

It is one of the few firearms in the game that can kill adversaries with a single shot so having a great aim is really important. This weapon packs a powerful punch and can be lethal in long-range combat in Ranked play.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: Fahrenheit 29″

Fahrenheit 29″ Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

.408 High Velocity Rear Grip: CP60 Grip

3) SA-B 50

SA-B 50 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2 is a formidable Marksman Rifle capable of taking over the battlefield and eliminating opponents in a few shots, but only with the appropriate loadout.

In Ranked play mode, the SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle is a powerful weapon to carry. It has a fast fire rate, a good range, and a powerful punch but lacks quick mobility. However, the given loadout fixes that issue for Ranked mode.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: XRK Specter Mod

XRK Specter Mod Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Bruen Lynx Grip

4) Kastov-74U

Kastov-74U loadout (Image via sym.gg)

In MW2, the Kastov-74u is a meta rifle that offers excellent performance and agility on the move in battlegrounds at close and medium ranges. It is the same as the AK-74u, which has appeared in a number of Call of Duty games over the years.

Nothing compares to the power and versatility of an Assault Rifle for Ranked play, and the Kastov-74u has evolved as one of the game's most dominant weapons; but due to its control recoil it sits in the meta with a pick rate of 2%.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

5) Fennec 45

Fennec 45 loadout (image via sym.gg)

Despite its nerfs and all of the other weapons released to the game over the seasons, the Fennec 45 remains a popular choice in the SMG category in Modern Warfare 2.

This weapon is still a fan favourite and has a pick rate of 2.9% in the game since there are other better performing SMGs in the game.

It boasts an exceptionally quick fire rate and low time to kill (TTK) if you have the right attachments and a meta loadout.

With a powerful setup, the weapon can eliminate enemies while also providing a remarkable level of mobility in Modern warfare 2 Ranked mode.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

6) SP-R 208

SP-R 208 loadout (image via sym.gg)

Due to its great damage and mobility, the SP-R 208 is one of the most popular marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer. The SP-R 208, a lethal Marksman Rifle with solid range and better mobility than many of the game's Sniper Rifles.

The rifle has a pick rate of 3.3% in the game. It has one of the greatest quickscoping weapons. If you strike someone in the chest or above, the SP-R 208 is a powerful marksman rifle in Ranked play.

Recommended Loadout:

Barrel: 23.5" Fluted R-67

23.5" Fluted R-67 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

7) Kastov 762

KASTOV 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov 762, inspired by the AK-103, has emerged as one of the best Assault Rifle in the Modern Warfare 2 Ranked meta, with players using it for both mid-range and long-range setups.

The weapon is already an impressive weapon in Ranked play, but with the correct tweaks, it can be made stronger and much smoother to use on the battlefield.

The Kastov 762 is a pouplar rifle with a pick rate of 4.0% but due to the heavy recoil, the best attachments are those that help boost stability while retaining damage and range.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

8) M4

M4 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M4 is a true Call of Duty classic, and because of its ease of use and effectiveness, it is also an excellent choice for Modern Warfare 2. The weapon has already established itself in the Ranked meta as the safe, beginner-friendly, and all-around decent weapon.

Thanks to the gun's killer TTK, easy-to-control recoil pattern, and good damage range, it has a great pick rate of 6.8% in the game.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Teplo Clear Shot

Teplo Clear Shot Underbarrel: Corvus Masterkey

Corvus Masterkey Magazine: 60 Round Mag

9) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Following the fall of the ISO-45, the Vaznev-9K has gained in popularity, becoming one of the most popular meta SMGs to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Vaznev-9K, based on the PP-19-01 "Vityaz", is a Parabellum submachine gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This SMG is a killing machine with the right loadout and will help you get that battle royale really easy.

This receive is recognised for its lightweight, accuracy, and velocity, and it ranks among the greatest meta SMGs in Season 5 Reloaded and is really popular amongst players with a pick rate of 10.7%.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

10) TAQ-56

TAQ-56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

TAQ-56 is one of the greatest assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2's Season 5 Reloaded, and has been dominating the meta as the number one go to gun in the battlefield. It's a gas-powered short-stroke light AR inspired by the real-world weapon SCAR-L.

The weapon has an insane pick rate of 25.9% in the game. It is an allrounder in all aspects, from bullet range to having a really easy to control recoil.

TAQ-56's moderate recoil and high bullet velocity make it a popular choice for mid-range loadouts.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Call of Duty MW2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.