Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error: Possible fixes and reasons

Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error is one of the more common issues for Activision's latest shooter title. However, it can be quite tricky to avoid as it usually comes up when you try to boot up the game and access the Call of Duty HQ tab. This can make it difficult for players to get into the games or enter any of the playlists.

The Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error does not have a completely working permanent fix at the time of writing this article. This may be due to the nature of the error code itself as it refers to an issue between the connection of the game client and the official servers. This can make it difficult to find the exact reason for the issue.

This article will highlight the possible fixes and reasons for the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error.

Trending

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion. The methods provided in this article are not official fixes and simple workarounds that may not work for every individual.

How to possibly fix the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error

Before you get started with the fixes for Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error, it's recommended to check the status of the Call of Duty servers as well as the server status of your platform. So, for example, if you are playing on the PS5, make sure to check the status of PSN servers. If both are up and online, you may proceed with the fixes.

Guide to possibly fixing the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error (Image via Activision)

Here are all the known possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error:

1) Restart your router

Assuming you have already tried restarting your game, your next step should be to restart your router. A proper reboot of your device will clear the device's cache and possibly get rid of the error. To properly restart the router, remove all the power cables and let it remain idle for at least 30 seconds.

After 30 seconds have passed, plug the power cables back in and turn on the device. This should resolve the error, allowing you to connect to the Black Ops 6 servers.

2) Verify game files (Windows PC)

Verifying Integrity of Black Ops 6 game files (Image via Activision)

On Windows PC, all game clients i.e., Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox App, allow you to easily check for corrupted game files and fix them. If you believe your files are to be blamed, you may use the feature to scan your game files for any discrepancies. Here's how you can do it on all the platforms:

Steam

Head over to the game library.

Right-click on Call of Duty HQ and select Properties.

Click on Installed Files from the left panel.

Select Verify integrity of game files.

Battle.net

Go to the Call of Duty tab.

Select the cog wheel right next to the Play button.

Click on Scan and Repair.

Select Begin Scan.

Xbox App

From your installed games section, find Call of Duty.

Right-click on it and go to Manage.

Select the Files tab.

Click on Verify and Repair.

The client will now run a scan of all your game files, and depending on hardware, it can take a while. Once complete, it will report if any corrupted files were found and will automatically download a fresh set to resolve the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error.

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 keyart, download size revealed

3) Try an alternate ISP

This is more of a diagnostic step rather than a fix. If you have a second connection at home, it's recommended to use it to connect to the game. You may also use the cellphone hotspot to connect.

If you can play the title on your second connection, it means that your primary ISP is to be blamed. In that case, it's recommended to get in touch with your ISP to address the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error.

Read more: COD fans vote on whether Verdansk will save Warzone or not

4) Restore game license (PS4 and PS5)

This is a fix for players on PS4 and PS5. If you are on a PlayStation system and the fixes mentioned above haven't worked, it's recommended to restore your game license. Here's how you can do it:

PS4

Navigate to the Settings menu.

Go to Account Management.

Find Restore Licenses and press X to access the settings.

Choose Restore on the next screen.

PS5

Go to Call of Duty HQ from the game home screen.

Press the Option button.

Select Restore License from the menu.

That's it. Doing so will automatically acquire license files if they were corrupted and should allow you to play the game again without the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error on your PlayStation console.

Reasons

The Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error can be a result of the official servers being unable to connect to the game client. Such a scenario usually occurs when the servers face a high load where there are too many players trying to get into the game at the same time.

Read more: Mimics and Disciples are reportedly coming to Black Ops 6 Zombies

However, there is a small chance that the user's network connection is unstable and causing the official servers to lose connection. This can cause the game client to remove an account from the login queue to make room for other attempts. Fortunately, this is not a game-breaking error and is generally fixed on its own after a few retries.

That covers all the possible fixes for the Black Ops 6 "stuck on waiting for relay" error. If the issue persists despite these fixes, it's recommended to contact the Activision Support team for further assistance.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback