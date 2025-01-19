Call of Duty adds a new tracer pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 to donate to LA Fire relief funds

Call of Duty is supporting the devastating fires in Los Angeles by launching a new bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6, with proceeds going directly to aid those affected in Southern California. By purchasing the Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief bundle, players can contribute to the cause while also benefiting from in-game rewards.
This article details the bundle and how you can help and contribute to the cause.
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief proceeds will be donated to LA Fire relief funds
The newly introduced Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief bundle (released on January 19, 2025) aims to support those affected by the devastating wildfires. All proceeds (100%) from the bundle will be donated directly to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Direct Relief.
This is a commendable initiative by Call of Duty that stays true to the game's core theme of overcoming great challenges. While the fictional storyline revolves around saving the world from catastrophic threats, this time, Call of Duty has turned its attention to a real-world crisis, offering a meaningful contribution to those in need.
How to contribute to the cause
To contribute, simply purchase the Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief for 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $19.99. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the relief fund.
Head to the in-game store, navigate to the Featured Section, and you will find the bundle there. If you don’t have enough COD Points, you can purchase them from the store itself. Here's a detailed breakdown of the COD Points options:
- 200 COD Points: $1.99
- 500 COD Points: $4.99
- 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
- 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
- 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
- 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
- 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
- 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99
Also read: Call of Duty and its dark side of cheating: Aimbot, Wallhack, ESP, and more in Warzone and BO6 explored
Items included in the Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief
The items included in the bundle are stunning, making your donation not only meaningful but also rewarding. By purchasing it, you’ll receive beautiful designs that symbolize your support for those in need, giving you a sense of satisfaction in your contribution.
A detailed breakdown of the items included are mentioned below:
- Plasmic Payne Operator Skin
- Void Swat 5.56 Weapon Blueprint
- Null AK-74 Weapon Blueprint
- Spiral Charm
- Leaking Emblem
- Cross Section Sticker
- Layers Spray
Also read: Call of Duty to disable cross-play in BO6 and Warzone Ranked Play after heavy criticism
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Call of Duty will disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play after severe backlash
- Is Call of Duty 2025 coming to Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored
- Popular CoD wager player reportedly got caught cheating in Black Ops 6
- Latest Warzone glitch is allowing players to fly across the map
- "You don't even have to aim" - Aydan calls out Call of Duty to nerf Aim Assist in Black Ops 6