Call of Duty adds a new tracer pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 to donate to LA Fire relief funds

Call of Duty is supporting the devastating fires in Los Angeles by launching a new bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6, with proceeds going directly to aid those affected in Southern California. By purchasing the Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief bundle, players can contribute to the cause while also benefiting from in-game rewards.

This article details the bundle and how you can help and contribute to the cause.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief proceeds will be donated to LA Fire relief funds

The newly introduced Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief bundle (released on January 19, 2025) aims to support those affected by the devastating wildfires. All proceeds (100%) from the bundle will be donated directly to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Direct Relief.

This is a commendable initiative by Call of Duty that stays true to the game's core theme of overcoming great challenges. While the fictional storyline revolves around saving the world from catastrophic threats, this time, Call of Duty has turned its attention to a real-world crisis, offering a meaningful contribution to those in need.

How to contribute to the cause

To contribute, simply purchase the Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief for 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $19.99. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the relief fund.

The Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief price (Image via Activision)

Head to the in-game store, navigate to the Featured Section, and you will find the bundle there. If you don’t have enough COD Points, you can purchase them from the store itself. Here's a detailed breakdown of the COD Points options:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Items included in the Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief

The items included in the bundle are stunning, making your donation not only meaningful but also rewarding. By purchasing it, you’ll receive beautiful designs that symbolize your support for those in need, giving you a sense of satisfaction in your contribution.

A detailed breakdown of the items included are mentioned below:

Plasmic Payne Operator Skin

Payne Operator Skin Void Swat 5.56 Weapon Blueprint

Swat 5.56 Weapon Blueprint Null AK-74 Weapon Blueprint

AK-74 Weapon Blueprint Spiral Charm

Charm Leaking Emblem

Emblem Cross Section Sticker

Sticker Layers Spray

