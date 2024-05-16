Call of Duty has brought back fan-favorite parkour mode in Modern Warfare 3

Last month, Sledgehammer Games introduced the Get High parkour mode in Modern Warfare 3. It became an instant hit among fans; however, they couldn't enjoy it for long as it was removed after a brief period. But now, it's back in its full glory. The Get High mode is accessible in the latest installment MW3.

This article will mention all the details players need to know about the returning Get High parkour mode in Modern Warfare 3.

Get High parkour mode in Modern Warfare 3 is back to please fans

Get High parkour mode in Modern Warfare 3 has returned after almost a month (Image via Activision)

While the developers didn't officially mention it this time, the parkour mode has returned in Modern Warfare 3. While opening the game now, players can spot Get High among other available game modes.

As of this writing, the mode is live and players who couldn't try it before can dive in. No end date has yet been mentioned, so it might remain in the playlist longer.

The unique quality of this synthwave-inspired mode is that it's a different experience compared to the regular shooter modes in MW3. Here, players compete in a fast-moving arcade-like setup. The goal is simple: climb to the top faster than everyone else.

A still from the Get High parkour mode in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Players must ensure they're quicker than the rest as the clock always keeps ticking in this mode. At the end of a match, the top four players are shown on the leaderboard with their respective scores.

One can call Get High mode a first-person platformer as well in comparison to the first-person shooter modes of Modern Warfare 3. That's also the main reason for its huge popularity among the fans as they get to enjoy a refreshing experience.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Modern Warfare 3, keep following Sportskeeda.