COD fans are surprised as Grind looks "better" in BO2 than in Black Ops 6

With the recent update for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2, Activision revealed the return of the Grind map from Bo2. A fully remastered version of the Grind map will be available in Season 2, featuring the classic 6v6 core gameplay. In their latest blog, Activision shared an image of the said map that surfaced, which quickly became a topic of discussion among COD fans.

Many veteran players were taken aback when they saw a comparison between the Grind map from Bo2 and that of Bo6. According to them, the Bo2 version was much better in terms of graphics and details. This was seemingly evident in a recent post on X by @WarzoneAlerts, where they shared a collage of images of the Grind maps from Bo2 and Bo6 and asked players to spot the differences.

In the post, a fan commented:

“BO2 looks better, BO6 grind got shot by a dull ray.”

In the same post, many COD fans expressed their thoughts. User @TAMER_LV pointed out that the developers appear to have moved backward in terms of graphic quality, as the map's Bo6 version lacks certain details, including shadows and dull lighting.

Another user, @MylnnerChild, suggested the developer avoid the grey or dull color grading, which they found visually unappealing. This highlighted the dull graphics quality and lack of clarity in the Bo6 version map.

Adding a little humor in the comment section, user @Hadalifeb4this_ said that the palm trees in Black Ops 6’s Grind map resemble graphics from the Nintendo 64.

Scarsatic reply from a user (Image via X@Hadalifeb4this_)

User @Freezer_Roebuck criticized the game, stating it declined over the past four years.

User criticized Bo6 (Image via X@Freezer_Roebuck)

Meanwhile, quite a few users pointed out the differences between the two map versions. According to them, the biggest change is the color palette, which appears duller in the current title. User @AjsHotTakess mentioned that Bo6 has fewer including the absence of palm trees, flag poles, shadows, and blood on the ramps, all of which were present in BO2.

Players are pointing out the differences between the Grind map in both Black Ops versions (Image via X)

COD fans think Grind in BO2 looks better than Black Ops 6

As we review the comments, it’s clear that many fans are criticizing the color grading of the Bo6 version map. The Grind map in Bo2 was well-detailed and featured proper lighting and accurate colors. However, according to COD fans, Bo6 lacks all such elements, which makes the map grey and much more bland.

In Bo2, the map has elements like Blood Stain and several palm trees, which makes it look more natural. In contrast, Black Ops 6's version seems to focus solely on a faded look and lower-quality graphics. This has disappointed fans, leading them to question how a game that is 13 years old can have better graphics than the current version.

