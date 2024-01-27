How to claim Raceway 2080 pack for free via Prime Gaming in Warzone

A brand new Prime Gaming pack called the Raceway 2080 is now available for free to Call of Duty players in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. This bonus will also be carried forward to Modern Warfare 3 as well. With Warzone's Season 2 on its way, now is a great time to acquire brand-new items, especially if they are free.

The Prime Gaming feature offers various in-game cosmetics and packs for free in Call of Duty, and the Raceway 2080 is the latest of the bunch. If you are looking to obtain this bonus, continue reading.

How to get Raceway 2080 pack via Prime Gaming for Warzone and MW2

Keep in mind that you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership to redeem the Raceway 2080 pack. Keep in mind that the pack will be available to acquire till February 22, 2024.

Here is how you can get it:

Visit Prime Gaming's official website.

You'll find the Raceway 2080 on the home page.

Click on the pack. Upon doing so, you'll be taken to the reward page.

Scroll down a bit, and you'll see the Claim option.

Click on it.

If you have your Prime Membership active, you can easily claim it.

Upon completing this process, open Call of Duty HQ and check if you have all the items in the Warzone inventory.

What's included in Raceway 2080 pack in Warzone and MW2

Here are all the items in the pack:

Victory Lap - Fennec 45 SMG Weapon Blueprint

Speedway - SP-X 80 Sniper Weapon Blueprint

Tullis Tires - Large Decal

Fast AF - Loading Screen

Speeding COD - Emblem

All these items are specifically meant to be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. However, you'll be able to employ them in Modern Warfare 3 as well. They will be available for all these platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

