How to easily complete the 'Failed Bombing' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

'Failed Bombing' is a Tier 4 mission from the Black Mous Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. It requires players to complete 3 objectives across the two maps of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Although the tasks involved aren't difficult, traveling between two maps to complete this mission can make it time-consuming for players.

In this mission, players must first find the defused charge located below the Ahkdar Statue in Al Mazrah. Next, they must go to Ashika Waterways Dead Drop with a battery and electrical components. Finally, players must return to Al Marzah and deposit the rearmed charge in the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop to complete the mission.

This guide will look at the 'Failed Bombing' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to complete it easily.

Where to find the Ahkdar Statue in the 'Failed Bombing' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

First and foremost, players must find the defused charge in Al Mazrah to start the mission. Hence, you must pick Al Mazrah as your Exclusion Zone for deployment. Once spawned, follow the steps below to get to the Ahkdar statue:

Make your way to Ahkdar Village POI. It is located near the center of the map, right between Al Mazrah Airport and Al Sharim Pass.

Head to the center square of the area to find the Ahkdar Statue.

The defused charge is under the statue's base, right between the feet. Pick it up.

This completes the first objective of the mission. Now safely exfiltrate from the map with the charge and deploy to Ashika Island to complete the second part of the mission.

Where is the Ashika Waterways Dead Drop in the 'Failed Bombing' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Once spawned on Ashika Island, you must go to the Ashika Waterways Dead Drop. But first, make sure you have the disarmed charge in your inventory. Moreover, you will require a battery and electrical components.

You can find electrical components inside computers and batteries in toolboxes. If you cannot find them, some common spawn locations for these items include the market area near the Beach Club POI and the small houses in the Oganikku Farms.

Once acquired, you must get them to the Ashika Waterways Dead Drop. Here's how to reach it and complete the second objective:

First, enter Ashika Waterways through any of the three entrances.

Now make your way through the Waterways, eliminating all enemies. Ensure you have sufficient ammo and shields, as defeating them won't be easy.

You will find a Dead Drop next to the submarine just as you reach the area directly under Tsuki Castle (coordinates G5).

Now, deposit the bomb, the battery, and the electrical components in the Dead Drop. Doing so will automatically rearm the bomb. Interact with the Dead Drop again to collect the live bomb.

Location of the Ashika Waterways Dead Drop and its three entrances (Image via mapgenie.io)

This completes the second objective. Now exfiltrate from the map safely with the bomb and deploy back into Al Mazrah.

How to find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop in the 'Failed Bombing' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Now that you have completed the first two objectives, all you need to do is deposit the rearmed bomb in the Dead Drop located in Al Sharim Pass. However, make sure you have the required items to fight. This area is heavily guarded, and you may also encounter the Juggernaut. Hence, tread carefully in the location.

Here's how you can reach the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop and complete the 'Failed Bombing' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ:

First, head over to Al Sharim Pass and reach the top of the small hill. This is the highest point of this location.

Right between the two big buildings on the southern edge of this hill, you'll find the Dead Drop.

Simply deposit the bomb therein to complete the mission.

This completes the 'Failed Bombing' mission. It doesn't involve complex puzzles or finding secret routes. But the amount of time it takes to complete it is what makes it challenging.

This completes the 'Failed Bombing' mission. It doesn't involve complex puzzles or finding secret routes. But the amount of time it takes to complete it is what makes it challenging.

