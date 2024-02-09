How to find the Raygun Easter egg in MW3's new War map Operation Tin Man

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) introduced several maps to the game with its Season 2 update, and Operation Tin Man is one of them. This War map continues the franchise's tradition of including Easter eggs and features the fan-favorite Zombies weapon, the Raygun, as a hidden element. You won't be able to find this weapon at the beginning of the match. Instead, you can obtain it as the match progresses into its second phase.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to find the Raygun in Modern Warfare 3's War map, Operation Tin Man.

Procedure to find the Raygun in MW3's Operation Tin Man map

The Operation Tin Man is specifically designed for the War multiplayer mode in MW3. Matches on this map are split into three phases. Each phase occurs on a different area of the map.

To get your hands on the Raygun, launch Modern Warfare 3 and start a War match on the Operation Tin Man map. Complete the first phase of the match.

Upon entering the second phase, you will have three sublocations: Cafe, Central Lab, and Data Server Beta.

Central Lab sublocation (Image via Activision)

Navigate to the Central Lab location. Inside, you will find a smaller glass enclosure termed Data Server Alpha.

Now, you need to climb up the smaller enclosure.

Climbing up the glass chamber (Image via Activision || YouTube/Espresso)

Look around, and you will notice smaller glass windows on the second story. Shoot down the glass to the east and mantle up to the elevated section.

The upper section where the Raygun is present (Image via Activision || YouTube/Espresso)

Now, quickly shoot the display box on the right side. Inside, you will find the Raygun. Note that this area is out of bounds, and you only have five seconds to acquire the weapon and return to the combat area.

Acquiring the Raygun before time runs out (Image via Activision || YouTube/Espresso)

Once you have the Raygun, you will initially have six blasts. By utilizing the Munition Box, you can acquire extra ammunition.

The Raygun is a fun MW3 Easter egg to have in the multiplayer. Its presence offers players a new and interesting challenge to enhance their gaming experience.

