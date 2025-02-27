How to get the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Splinter is a new Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. As the adoptive father and mentor to the Ninja Turtles, Splinter is an iconic character who will surely appeal to TMNT fans. The Operator's design faithfully replicates the mutant rat's appearance from the franchise.
Apart from this exciting addition, players can earn various other rewards during the event, including weapon blueprints, additional Operator skins, a new weapon, and other in-game cosmetics.
This article will detail how to unlock the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to unlock the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?
The Splinter Operator is not a free reward; it is part of the TMNT event but locked behind the paid Premium Track, which costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99. However, purchasing the Premium Track does not grant immediate access to this new operator. To unlock the Operator, you must accumulate 370,000 XP.
You can earn this XP by playing any major mode, including Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Black Ops 6 Zombies, or Warzone. Simply play your preferred mode and work toward reaching the required XP milestone.
This event is available for a limited time. It launched on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 am PT and will run for 15 days, ending on March 13, 2025. If you want to unlock the Splinter Operator, be sure to purchase the Event Pass (Premium Track) and accumulate the necessary XP before the event ends.
Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3
All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Aside from this new Operator, players can earn several other rewards, including free ones, without purchasing the Event Pass.
There are 20 rewards—10 from the free section and 10 from the Premium Track as part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.
Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:
