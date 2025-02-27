How to get the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Feb 27, 2025 19:20 GMT
This article explains how to get the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
This article explains how to acquire the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Splinter is a new Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. As the adoptive father and mentor to the Ninja Turtles, Splinter is an iconic character who will surely appeal to TMNT fans. The Operator's design faithfully replicates the mutant rat's appearance from the franchise.

Ad

Apart from this exciting addition, players can earn various other rewards during the event, including weapon blueprints, additional Operator skins, a new weapon, and other in-game cosmetics.

This article will detail how to unlock the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Splinter Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The Splinter Operator is not a free reward; it is part of the TMNT event but locked behind the paid Premium Track, which costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99. However, purchasing the Premium Track does not grant immediate access to this new operator. To unlock the Operator, you must accumulate 370,000 XP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Splinter Operator unlocking criteria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Splinter Operator unlocking criteria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

You can earn this XP by playing any major mode, including Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Black Ops 6 Zombies, or Warzone. Simply play your preferred mode and work toward reaching the required XP milestone.

Ad

This event is available for a limited time. It launched on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 am PT and will run for 15 days, ending on March 13, 2025. If you want to unlock the Splinter Operator, be sure to purchase the Event Pass (Premium Track) and accumulate the necessary XP before the event ends.

Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3

All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Aside from this new Operator, players can earn several other rewards, including free ones, without purchasing the Event Pass.

Ad
Ad

There are 20 rewards—10 from the free section and 10 from the Premium Track as part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event.

Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:

Rewards (Free)Rewards (Premium Track)Required Experience Points (XP)
"Foot Clan" Operator Skin"Sensei's Support" Finishing MoveInstant Reward
"Clan Ties" Spray"Splinter's Cane" Melee Blueprint20,000 XP
"Ninja Clan" Emblem"Infestation" Weapon Blueprint50,000 XP
"Skateboard" New Melee Weapon"Sewer Surfer" Melee Blueprint70,000 XP
"Pepperoni Power" Sticker"Family" Calling Card100,000 XP
"Together" Loading Screen"The Master" Emblem140,000 XP
"Belt Fed Magazine" Attachment"Robotic Ninja" Weapon Blueprint180,000 XP
"Undead Foot Clan" Operator"Sliced" Weapon Blueprint240,000 XP
"Thinker" Weapon Charm"Brainiac" Gun Screen300,000 XP
"D1.3 Sector" New Weapon"Splinter" New Operator370,000 XP
Ad

Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी