How to get The Last Post camo in MW3 and Warzone for free

The Last Post Camo in MW3 and Warzone was introduced to gamers with the Season 5 Reloaded update. It is completely free to unlock and can be applied to all weapons in the games. Being a free item, all players need to do is play the games and complete a challenge to obtain it. Fortunately, the challenge isn't too difficult and can be completed in a few matches.

The camo features a lavender base with many stickers on top that portray a music file, a loading bar, empty new folders, and tons of error pop-ups on the body. Simply going by the aesthetics alone, it won't be wrong to assume that it was designed for PC enthusiasts.

Although it is not animated nor does it glow in the dark, the overall design can be quite calming to look at, primarily because of the lavender base.

This guide explains how to unlock The Last Post camo in MW3 and Warzone for free.

How to unlock The Last Post camo in MW3 and Warzone for free

Follow these steps to unlock The Last Post camo in MW3 and Warzone:

First, you must unlock the Torque 35 Compound Bow . This can be done by completing the MW3 and Warzone Week 5 challenges.

. This can be done by completing the MW3 and Warzone Week 5 challenges. Then, equip the Torque 35 (found under the 'Launcher' class in the Secondary weapon slot) and get it up to Weapon Level 4 .

. Finally, get 50 operator kills with the Torque 35.

Unlocking the camo is fairly simple, especially when attempting to unlock it in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer.

Go to the 'All Camos' tab in the Camo section for the weapon you wish to equip it on and look for the 'Fun' section. Select it, and scroll towards the middle section to find The Last Post camo.

That covers everything there is to know about unlocking the new The Last Post camo in MW3 and Warzone for free. Since it is obtained by completing a task associated with a weapon, you can unlock it at any time.

