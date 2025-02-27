How to get the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone 

The Undead Foot Clan is a new Operator skin available for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. The event launched on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 AM PT and will run for 15 days, ending on March 13, 2025.

Ad

Inspired by the iconic antagonist ninja clan from the TMNT franchise, this skin presents a zombified version of a Foot Clan member.

This article will provide details regarding how you can acquire this Undead Foot Clan Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

As mentioned earlier, the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin is part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event and can be unlocked by earning 240,000 XP.

Ad

Trending

Undead Foot Clan Operator skin unlocking criteria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The event follows the system first introduced in Call of Duty during the Squid Game 2 collaboration on January 24, 2025.

Ad

It features two sections: a free track and a paid Premium Track, which players can purchase for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.

Fortunately, the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin is included in the free track, making it accessible to all players. To unlock it, players must simply play any major mode—Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Black Ops 6 Zombies, or Warzone—and accumulate the required XP.

Also read: Call of Duty introduces Fortnite-like Event Pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover

Ad

All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event offers a total of 20 rewards—10 from the free section and 10 from the Premium Track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:

Rewards (Free) Rewards (Premium Track) Required Experience Points (XP) "Foot Clan" Operator Skin "Sensei's Support" Finishing Move Instant Reward "Clan Ties" Spray "Splinter's Cane" Melee Blueprint 20,000 XP "Ninja Clan" Emblem "Infestation" Weapon Blueprint 50,000 XP "Skateboard" New Melee Weapon "Sewer Surfer" Melee Blueprint 70,000 XP "Pepperoni Power" Sticker "Family" Calling Card 100,000 XP "Together" Loading Screen "The Master" Emblem 140,000 XP "Belt Fed Magazine" Attachment "Robotic Ninja" Weapon Blueprint 180,000 XP "Undead Foot Clan" Operator "Sliced" Weapon Blueprint 240,000 XP "Thinker" Weapon Charm "Brainiac" Gun Screen 300,000 XP "D1.3 Sector" New Weapon "Splinter" New Operator 370,000 XP

Ad

Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback