  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • How to get the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone 

How to get the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone 

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Feb 27, 2025 19:15 GMT
This article explores the unlocking process for the Undead Foot Clan Operator Skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
This article explores the unlocking process for the Undead Foot Clan Operator Skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Undead Foot Clan is a new Operator skin available for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. The event launched on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 AM PT and will run for 15 days, ending on March 13, 2025.

Ad

Inspired by the iconic antagonist ninja clan from the TMNT franchise, this skin presents a zombified version of a Foot Clan member.

This article will provide details regarding how you can acquire this Undead Foot Clan Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

As mentioned earlier, the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin is part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event and can be unlocked by earning 240,000 XP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Undead Foot Clan Operator skin unlocking criteria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Undead Foot Clan Operator skin unlocking criteria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The event follows the system first introduced in Call of Duty during the Squid Game 2 collaboration on January 24, 2025.

Ad

It features two sections: a free track and a paid Premium Track, which players can purchase for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.

Fortunately, the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin is included in the free track, making it accessible to all players. To unlock it, players must simply play any major mode—Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Black Ops 6 Zombies, or Warzone—and accumulate the required XP.

Also read: Call of Duty introduces Fortnite-like Event Pass in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Ninja Turtles crossover

Ad

All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event offers a total of 20 rewards—10 from the free section and 10 from the Premium Track.

Ad

Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:

Rewards (Free)Rewards (Premium Track)Required Experience Points (XP)
"Foot Clan" Operator Skin"Sensei's Support" Finishing MoveInstant Reward
"Clan Ties" Spray"Splinter's Cane" Melee Blueprint20,000 XP
"Ninja Clan" Emblem"Infestation" Weapon Blueprint50,000 XP
"Skateboard" New Melee Weapon"Sewer Surfer" Melee Blueprint70,000 XP
"Pepperoni Power" Sticker"Family" Calling Card100,000 XP
"Together" Loading Screen"The Master" Emblem140,000 XP
"Belt Fed Magazine" Attachment"Robotic Ninja" Weapon Blueprint180,000 XP
"Undead Foot Clan" Operator"Sliced" Weapon Blueprint240,000 XP
"Thinker" Weapon Charm"Brainiac" Gun Screen300,000 XP
"D1.3 Sector" New Weapon"Splinter" New Operator370,000 XP
Ad

Also read: Four iconic weapons from OG Verdansk are reportedly returning in Warzone Season 3

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी