How to get the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone 

The Undead Foot Clan is a new Operator skin available for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event. The event launched on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 AM PT and will run for 15 days, ending on March 13, 2025.
Inspired by the iconic antagonist ninja clan from the TMNT franchise, this skin presents a zombified version of a Foot Clan member.
This article will provide details regarding how you can acquire this Undead Foot Clan Operator skin for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How to unlock the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free
As mentioned earlier, the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin is part of the Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event and can be unlocked by earning 240,000 XP.
The event follows the system first introduced in Call of Duty during the Squid Game 2 collaboration on January 24, 2025.
It features two sections: a free track and a paid Premium Track, which players can purchase for 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.
Fortunately, the Undead Foot Clan Operator skin is included in the free track, making it accessible to all players. To unlock it, players must simply play any major mode—Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Black Ops 6 Zombies, or Warzone—and accumulate the required XP.
All Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event offers a total of 20 rewards—10 from the free section and 10 from the Premium Track.
Below are all the free and premium rewards available during the event, along with the required experience points (XP) to unlock them:
