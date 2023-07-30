How old is Captain Price in Modern Warfare 2

Captain Price is one of the most iconic characters in the Call of Duty universe, and his age has been a topic of intrigue among fans, especially after the launch of Modern Warfare 2. British SAS member Captain John Price, who goes by the alias Bravo Six, is a prominent figure in the Modern Warfare series. Price was always in favor of the good guys for many years. He is a figure who has conquered and created a throne in the hearts of his fans.

Captain John Price is still a timeless and mysterious figure. Players have frequently questioned this brave soldier's age. Do keep in mind that most facts are taken from fandom pages. In this article, let's unravel the enigma surrounding Captain Price's age in Modern Warfare 2.

What is the age of Captain Price in Modern Warfare 2?

Captain Price is a major operator in Modern Warfare 2. Price distinguishes himself as a captivating and fascinating figure. The story of Modern Warfare 2 takes place in 2016. According to the fandom page, the age of Captain Price in MW2 (2022). he is 37 years old, with his year of birth in 1985.

Age is just a number for Captain Price because of his unwavering physical prowess, tactical knowledge, and unflinching resolve on the battlefield. He continues to lead with composure and resiliency, inspiring players with his timeless appearance and unwavering attitude. Price's character arc becomes more complex when we examine his past and the psychological impact of war on him. This detail strengthens the player's bond with the operator. More than just a talented soldier, Captain John Price represents steadfast resolve, comradery, and sacrifice.

In addition to leading Task Force 141, Price acts as a friend and mentor to the younger soldiers. He teaches them important lessons about honor, duty, and battle price. His friendship with "Soap" MacTavish is an excellent example of the close bond that forms within the team. While Captain Price frequently presents as strict and unforgiving, we sometimes see his sensitive side. These random gestures of humanity shine a light on the toll that combat exacts even on the most seasoned soldiers.

All TaskForce 141 operators in Modern Warfare 2 and their respective ages

In Modern Warfare 2 (2022), there is a military unit called Task Force 141, led by Captain Price. It comprises a diverse team of elite operators, each with their own unique skills and backgrounds. Let's take a brief look at these characters and their respective ages:

Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley

Ghost's age has not been officially revealed. Fans believe that Ghost is in his mid-to late-20s, though. Ghost's Lieutenant status in MW2 is to blame for this. This age range is typical for army troops at this level. He was probably born between 1993 and 1997, according to the Modern Warfare 2 timeline.

John ‘Soap’ MacTavish

John "Soap" MacTavish began the SAS selection process in 2014 at the age of 18. He is said to be at least 26 years old. He was the youngest applicant to pass the SAS selection in the annals of the British Army. However, we are unsure if that was his first try. That may imply that he passed on his first attempt at age 18, in which case he is now 26.

Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick

Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick joined the SAS in 2012 after enlisting at the age of 16 in 2008. The age requirement to enlist in the British Army is 16. If he had enlisted at 16, he would have been 21 years old during the events of MW1 and 24 years old during MW2.

Alejandro Vargas

Alejandro Vargas may be around 38 years old. The Mexican Army accepts recruits as young as 18. Although 20 years might be an estimate, it is confirmed in-game, which is hard to come by.

The new season of Warzone 2 and MW2 are supposed to be released on August 2, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET/ 5 PM BST. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

