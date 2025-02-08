How to play Gun Game in Black Ops 6

After much anticipation, Treyarch has finally added Gun Game in Black Ops 6. It is by no means a new game mode for the series. In fact, the mode was first added to the Call of Duty series with Black Ops (2010). Since then, it has been in almost all the major COD releases. Depending on who you ask, Gun Game can get a little competitive despite being a party mode.

To play Gun Game in Black Ops 6, simply load up the game and you will be able to access it via the Featured Playlist in Multiplayer. Read on to learn more about this mode.

Everything that players need to know about Gun Game in Black Ops 6

Gun Game in Black Ops 6 is essentially a free-for-all mode with some twists. In this game mode, all players start with the same weapon and there are no custom loadouts. Every time a player gets a kill using their weapon, they get a new weapon. All participants get to cycle through the same 20 weapons in any given match.

Once the player with the final weapon gets a kill, the match ends and they win the game. However, if the match timer runs out, the player with the highest score wins.

For instance, all players in the lobby might start with the 9MM PM. Upon getting a kill, they will advance to the next weapon, which might be the Grekhova. This is the same for all participants in the match. Likewise, the next weapon can be the Jackal PDW. This cycle continues until a player reaches the 20th weapon and eliminates a player with it, thus winning the match of Gun Game in Black Ops 6.

But that's not all. It's not always an upward progression. If a player gets killed with a melee attack, they will get demoted. So for instance, if they had the Jackal PDW but died of a melee attack, they would get demoted to the previous firearm in the cycle, which in this case is the Grekhova, and so on.

But the twists haven't ended yet. There's one more thing to worry about. Throughout the match, all players have a personal radar active at all times, which shows the location of others on the map at frequent intervals. It keeps things moving, preventing the match from becoming stale.

That covers everything you need to know about Gun Game in Black Ops 6.

