How to unlock all Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2

There are a host of new Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2. These include Camos, Blueprints, Calling Cards, Decals, and more. Although the rewards are new, the method to earn them hasn't changed from the last season. These are awarded to players based on their performance in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. They are determined by the number of wins a player has had during the season and the Ranks that they were able to achieve.

We take a closer look at all Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2 and how you can unlock them.

All the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2 and how to get them

The Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2 have been divided into two categories. First, the usual rewards that can be earned based on wins and Ranks in the season. Second is Weapon Camos, which represent the Ranks you achieve during Season 2.

Exploring all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Here are all Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2:

Get 10 Wins: Pro Issue Jackal PDW Blueprint

Pro Issue Jackal PDW Blueprint Get 100 Wins: “100 Season 2 Wins” Large Decal

“100 Season 2 Wins” Large Decal Silver: “Ranked Season 2 – Silver” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 2 – Silver” Calling Card Gold: “Ranked Season 2 – Gold” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 2 – Gold” Calling Card Platinum: “Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card Diamond: “Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card Crimson: “Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card Iridescent: “Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card Top 250: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 2 – Top 250” Calling Card Top 250 #1 Overall: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

As for the Camos, these are simply awarded based on the various Ranks you were able to achieve in the season. The official Call of Duty roadmap for Season 2 lists the following conditions to earn these Camos:

Gold: Start in/above or reach Gold at any point in Season 02

Start in/above or reach Gold at any point in Season 02 Platinum: Start in/above or reach Platinum at any point in Season 02

Start in/above or reach Platinum at any point in Season 02 Diamond: Start in/above or reach Diamond at any point in Season 02

Start in/above or reach Diamond at any point in Season 02 Crimson: Start in/above or reach Crimson at any point in Season 02

Start in/above or reach Crimson at any point in Season 02 Iridescent: Start in/above or reach Iridescent at any point in Season 02

Start in/above or reach Iridescent at any point in Season 02 Top 250: Finish Season 02 in the Top 250

These are all the new rewards in Season 2. Note that all these items are exclusive for Season 2. Once the season ends, you'll no longer be able to get your hands on them. Hence, if you are seeking to earn them all, make sure to get started with the grind as soon as possible.

That covers all the Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 2 and how to get them all.

