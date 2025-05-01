The Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit is now available in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as part of the High Art event. The Conversion Kit transforms the semi-automatic Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle into a fully automatic weapon along with explosive rocket ammunition, making it more powerful in the game. Thankfully, this kit is a free reward, making it accessible to everyone who participates in the event.

Ad

This article guides you on how to unlock the Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

How to get the Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit in Warzone and Black Ops 6

You can unlock the Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit by participating in the newly introduced High Art event and completing various challenges. The event is now live and will run until May 15, 2025, offering various exclusive rewards, which are split into two sets: Free Track Pass and Premium Track Pass.

Ad

Trending

A still of Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Read more: COD 2026 (Modern Warfare 4) will reportedly not continue with Omnimovement

Ad

The Free Track Pass is free for everyone, offering various in-game items, including Operator skin and Stickers. On the other hand, the Premium Track Pass costs 1100 CP, which is equivalent to $9.99. Fortunately, the Conversion Kit is included as part of the free rewards, so you won’t have to pay for it.

To unlock it, all you have to do is earn XP from various modes of the title, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Ad

Check out: Should Call of Duty remove Omnimovement from their future releases?

The Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit converts the semi-automatic Assault Rifle Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle into a fully automatic, lethal weapon with explosive rocket ammunition. While the rocket ammunition deals splash damage, it comes at the cost of reduced bullet velocity and a slower rate of fire. Apart from the Conversion Kit, you can also unlock the new Ladra SMG during Warzone and Black Ops 6's High Art event.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More