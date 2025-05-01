The Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit is now available in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as part of the High Art event. The Conversion Kit transforms the semi-automatic Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle into a fully automatic weapon along with explosive rocket ammunition, making it more powerful in the game. Thankfully, this kit is a free reward, making it accessible to everyone who participates in the event.
This article guides you on how to unlock the Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to get the Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit in Warzone and Black Ops 6
You can unlock the Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit by participating in the newly introduced High Art event and completing various challenges. The event is now live and will run until May 15, 2025, offering various exclusive rewards, which are split into two sets: Free Track Pass and Premium Track Pass.
The Free Track Pass is free for everyone, offering various in-game items, including Operator skin and Stickers. On the other hand, the Premium Track Pass costs 1100 CP, which is equivalent to $9.99. Fortunately, the Conversion Kit is included as part of the free rewards, so you won’t have to pay for it.
To unlock it, all you have to do is earn XP from various modes of the title, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
The Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit converts the semi-automatic Assault Rifle Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle into a fully automatic, lethal weapon with explosive rocket ammunition. While the rocket ammunition deals splash damage, it comes at the cost of reduced bullet velocity and a slower rate of fire. Apart from the Conversion Kit, you can also unlock the new Ladra SMG during Warzone and Black Ops 6's High Art event.
