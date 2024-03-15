How to unlock the Soap Operator skin for free in Warzone Mobile after launch?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile launch is nearing its launch, and once the game is live, players can unlock a Soap operator skin free of cost. With the global launch of Warzone Mobile on March 21, 2024, Activision is already promising a plethora of content, and one of the most exciting parts of the new game is the brand-new daily login rewards. As a part of the daily login rewards, Activision has added a brand new Soap operator skin for free.

Read on if you want to learn how to unlock the Soap Operator skin in Warzone Mobile.

How to unlock the Soap Operator skin in Warzone Mobile?

To unlock the Soap Operator skin for free in Warzone Mobile, here are the steps you must follow.

When the game launches, open it from your Android or iOS device. You will see a daily login calendar, which will give you a free reward each day for logging in on 14 separate days. Each day you log in, you will be eligible to unlock the rewards. On the seventh day,, you can get your hands on the Soap operator skin.

How to unlock Soap Operator skin for free in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

According to the official Warzone Mobile blog, players can expect a variety of items in the daily login rewards section. From exclusive skins and emblems to weapon blueprints, there is a lot to explore. The best part is that most of the items are usable across Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and Modern Warfare 3 at the same time.

Due to Call of Duty's unified ecosystem, Warzone Mobile shares the same items, battle pass, and weapons as Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. However, keep in mind that there would be some items exclusive to a specific platform.

After the official launch of Warzone Mobile, there will be exclusive mobile content in the Season 2 battle pass as well. Here are all the items that will be available to use only in Warzone Mobile:

Blueprint: “ Golden Dragon ” (AR, M16, BlackCell Instant Reward)

” (AR, M16, BlackCell Instant Reward) Emblem: “ Dragonfire Awakening ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Large Decal: “ Celestial Arrival ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Calling Card: “ Lunar Radiance ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Blueprint: “Radiant Dragonstorm” (BR, SO-14, Uncommon)

