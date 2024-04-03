How to unlock all Warzone 4th Anniversary rewards for free

Call of Duty Warzone recently celebrated its 4th Anniversary, and the developers have created a few new rewards for the entire community. A long list of items was announced in the game’s official blog post recently, citing that the developers are thrilled to have a supporting community throughout the years. All the rewards included in this event will be free and do not come with any unlock criteria.

Cosmetics are a major part of the entire Warzone ecosystem as they cater to a massive percentage of casual players. The developers also brought exclusive skins for the ranked player base and attracted a large number of competitive players.

Let us take a look at how you can get your hands on all the free Warzone 4th Anniversary rewards.

Well Traveled MCW, Fortune’s Keep, Gora Dam, and more free rewards in Warzone 4th Anniversary

You can secure all of the rewards that arrived with Warzone’s 4th Anniversary by following the simple guide below:

Turn on your game client and check for any updates. If available, download and install them.

After the process is complete, you can boot up your game and log into your account.

Once the game starts, you will be able to claim all of the free rewards in Activision’s battle royale.

You can equip all of the rewards from your inventory.

Note that the rewards will be available only after the new seasonal update. If the rewards don't show up in your game or there is any issue claiming them, contact the official Support Team at Activision for the necessary assistance.

All rewards included in Warzone 4th Anniversary

Here is a list of all the cosmetic items that you can claim for free in the battle royale for its 4th Anniversary celebration:

Caldera Shores weapon sticker

weapon sticker Fortune’s Keep weapon sticker

weapon sticker Gora Dam weapon sticker

weapon sticker Live, Respawn, Repeat weapon sticker

weapon sticker Oasis weapon sticker

weapon sticker Open Air Market weapon sticker

weapon sticker Paradisum weapon sticker

weapon sticker Rebirth Island weapon sticker

weapon sticker The Palace weapon sticker

weapon sticker Urzikstan Rail weapon sticker

weapon sticker Verdansk Arena weapon sticker

weapon sticker Vondel weapon sticker

weapon sticker Well Traveled MCW Weapon Blueprint

All the stickers were carefully crafted by the developers at Raven to highlight the journey of Activision’s popular battle royale title. The team also crafted a nostalgic new blueprint for the MCW weapon which is covered with stickers that reference the game and will surely catch the attention of the community.

Season 3 has introduced a massive amount of gameplay content to Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, and the battle royale alongside a new collection of skins and unique equipment. You checking Call of Duty's official X account for more Season 3 announcements.

