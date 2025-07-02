How to use Care Package in Warzone

The Care Package in Warzone has finally made its way to the regular playlists in Season 4 Reloaded. It's essentially a throwable Killstreak that was exclusive to the Clash mode. But now, the Killstreak has been made accessible across BR Casual, Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder. Players can expect to find high-tier loot in a Care Package, including the Specialist Perk and other Killstreaks.

Ad

Needless to say, it is extremely valuable and can provide players with decent gear quite early on in a game. So, without any further ado, let's take a closer look at the Care Package in Warzone, how you can use it, and what it holds inside that makes it so valuable.

Care Package in Warzone: Everything you need to know

The Care Package in Warzone spawns just like any other Killstreak in the title as ground loot. Since it is a throwable Killstreak, players must toss it down after it has been picked up. Soon, the Care Package will be delivered to the marked location. That's it. Once it has arrived, players can interact with it to find random loot inside.

Ad

Trending

Exploring details about the Care Package in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Also read: Rebirth Island is changing in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, here's what we know

Ad

As for what they can expect inside a Care Package, the Call of Duty blog lists all of the following items:

Specialist Perk Package

Door Barricade Field Upgrade

Hand Cannon Killstreak

But these aren't all that you can find inside a Care Package. According to the blog, you can also expect to find rare loot and equipment. That said, the items that these packages drop are randomized and are chance-based. There is no guarantee that you'll find the Specialist Perk Package or the Hand Cannon Killstreak, for instance.

Ad

Hence, at the end of the day, it all comes down to your luck. That said, make sure to use the Care Package every time you come across it for a chance to earn all the high-tier loot that it promises.

Read more: All new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded

That covers just about everything that you need to know about the Care Package in Warzone.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More