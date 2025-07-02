How to use Care Package in Warzone

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jul 02, 2025 14:56 GMT
Everything that fans need to know about the Care Package in Warzone (Image via Activision)
The Care Package in Warzone has finally made its way to the regular playlists in Season 4 Reloaded. It's essentially a throwable Killstreak that was exclusive to the Clash mode. But now, the Killstreak has been made accessible across BR Casual, Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder. Players can expect to find high-tier loot in a Care Package, including the Specialist Perk and other Killstreaks.

Needless to say, it is extremely valuable and can provide players with decent gear quite early on in a game. So, without any further ado, let's take a closer look at the Care Package in Warzone, how you can use it, and what it holds inside that makes it so valuable.

Care Package in Warzone: Everything you need to know

The Care Package in Warzone spawns just like any other Killstreak in the title as ground loot. Since it is a throwable Killstreak, players must toss it down after it has been picked up. Soon, the Care Package will be delivered to the marked location. That's it. Once it has arrived, players can interact with it to find random loot inside.

Exploring details about the Care Package in Warzone (Image via Activision)

As for what they can expect inside a Care Package, the Call of Duty blog lists all of the following items:

  • Specialist Perk Package
  • Door Barricade Field Upgrade
  • Hand Cannon Killstreak

But these aren't all that you can find inside a Care Package. According to the blog, you can also expect to find rare loot and equipment. That said, the items that these packages drop are randomized and are chance-based. There is no guarantee that you'll find the Specialist Perk Package or the Hand Cannon Killstreak, for instance.

Hence, at the end of the day, it all comes down to your luck. That said, make sure to use the Care Package every time you come across it for a chance to earn all the high-tier loot that it promises.

That covers just about everything that you need to know about the Care Package in Warzone.

