Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack is now available for purchase in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. You can purchase the bundle from the in-game store by spending some CP. The said bundle offers various in-game items along with a Falconer operator skin. The blueprint for melee from this bundle has a unique design that changes colors with certain kills. Besides that, most items in the bundle have a caricatured, 2D appearance that may appeal to some players.

This article will provide an overview of the Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Price of the Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points) which is around $19.99 / £16.79 (or equivalent to players’s local currency). You can purchase the bundle with accumulated CP, but if you don't have enough, you can buy additional CP from the in-game store. Here’s what you get once you purchase the bundle:

Falconer operator for Caine (Image via Activision)

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What's included in the Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

The Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack included ten items. Here’s what you get once you purchase the bundle:

Falcone Caine Operator Skin

Caine Operator Skin Razorbeak blueprint for melee

blueprint for melee Hawkwing KRIG C assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

KRIG C assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Carrion PP-919 Submachine Gun Weapon Blueprint

PP-919 Submachine Gun Weapon Blueprint Get Winged Finishing move

Finishing move Pull the Pin Reticle

Reticle Boxed Lunch Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Bird Call Emblem

Emblem Let’s Move Calling Card

Calling Card Falcone Master Loading screen

Is the Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth buying?

For 2400 CP, the Mastercraft Falconer Tracer Pack offers ten items, including an operator skin. However, many of these items are quite whimsical and may not appeal to everyone except for the melee blueprint. The melee skin has a unique design that changes its color according to your kill count, for which players can consider the bundle.

Apart from that, if you are someone who wants to collect unique items in the title, then this bundle could be a great addition to your inventory. Otherwise, for players who don’t play much and often use skins, this tracer pack may not be worth the investment.

