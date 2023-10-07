Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta "Puget Lakes" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) can show up a notification with the “Puget Lakes” error and cause connectivity issues. However, such occurrences are quite normal as a fresh online multiplayer title is bound to arrive with a few problems. The game is currently available in a controller beta test environment to help developers identify different issues and fine-tune it for the final release.

Modern Warfare 3 will accompany Activision’s 2022 series (Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone) in the existing Call of Duty HQ platform. A unified application can make things easier for the developers as previous error occurrences can be dealt with quickly.

This article will highlight all possible fixes for Modern Warfare 3’s Puget Lakes error.

How to fix Puget Lakes error in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of methods that you can perform and try to solve the peculiar error named Puget Lakes in MW3.

A quick game restart can help you solve this problem by starting up a fresh session.

Check that your game client has downloaded and installed all the latest updates available to secure the integrity of local files.

Make sure that your network service is stable as it can cause the official servers to lose connection to the game client and cause problems.

Reboot your internet router as it generally eliminates any issues present on the network.

If nothing seems to work, you can always try safely reinstalling the entire game. This ensures that no files are missing on the device and MW3 can function normally.

It is important to note that these are workarounds that have worked for some players in the community. Activision and Sledgehammer Games have not directly addressed this issue at the time of writing this article.

It is best to wait for the developers to deploy a patch to fix the issue before reinstalling the game. Moreover, players can reach out to Activision’s support team and contact them regarding such peculiar problems.

What is Puget Lakes error in MW3?

Expand Tweet

The Puget Lakes error in Modern Warfare 3 usually appears when the game times out while trying to verify the permissions required to run. It can cause the game to disconnect from the official server and does not allow users to access the game.

Possible reasons

The Puget Lakes error is unfortunately quite hard to get around as it seems to be a server-side problem. It usually pops up when the official game servers are under load or receive connection requests from too many clients.

The official fix could take some time to arrive as the developers would need to investigate the issue thoroughly and identify the root cause on the servers.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page website for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.