In the season 2 Reloaded update, Modern Warfare 3 released a new melee weapon called the Soulrender, offering rapid slashing attacks via the Aim button alongside its heavier primary attack, according to the official Call of Duty website.

As players are rushing to find out the capabilities of the new weapon, it's found in a tweet that the Soulrender can be used to counter users having the Riot Shield.

The new weapon in Modern Warfare 3 can now "kill Riot Shield users"

A recent tweet shared by the Twitter page Warzone Meta mentions that users equipped with the Soulrender can counter users with the Riot Shield. The above video shows how the player equips his Soulrender, disarms the opponent by removing his Riot Shield, and then kills him with the new sword. However, this doesn't happen when another melee weapon is used.

The Soulrender's debut has sent shockwaves through the gaming world, prompting players to wonder if it would be as successful in Warzone. Many fans are convinced at the prospect of a new weapon that can challenge the Riot Shield’s dominant defense.

However, not everyone agrees that this is the solution to their prayers. Some fans are concerned that adding such a formidable response to Riot Shields would disturb the game's balance or have unexpected repercussions.

User @MrTomWaffles expressed that the introduction of the Soulrender was a win because it provided a solution to the perceived problems of the Riot Shield. He also reflected the sentiment that the Riot Shield should not be in the game in the first place.

User @rbmdem expressed relief that they didn't buy this game, likely because they disagreed with the inclusion of Riot Shields or perhaps other aspects of the game.

User @peakgamingfb suggested a different perspective on the addition of the Soulrender. He implies that Riot Shields already have enough counters in the game and that adding another one is unnecessary. He suggests that those continuing to complain about Riot Shields lack the skill to effectively deal with them, implying that overcoming them is more about player skill than the need for additional counters.

User @NoFilterGames acknowledged the existence of multiple tools already available in the game that can counter Riot Shields. This perspective suggests the belief that Riot Shields are not inherently overpowered and that players have enough resources at their disposal to handle them without the need for additional counters.

User @Cachorro_Bruce raised concerns regarding the Soulrender's feasibility and utility in combating Riot Shields. The commentator is skeptical that players would utilize the sword purely for that reason, implying that it may not be worth giving up other valuable equipment or weapons in their loadouts.

