Black Ops 6 snipers will be one-shot, but there is a catch

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 sniper rifles will have the ability to down enemies with one shot. However, there is a catch that the devs have revealed. In a recent interview with VentureBeat, a dev named Scronce said that fans will finally be getting what they have been asking for a long time — all Black Ops 6 sniper rifles will be one shot in multiplayer. However, players will need to meet a certain requirement.

How will Black Ops 6 snipers work in the multiplayer?

According to the interview, all Black Ops 6 sniper rifles will be equipped to one-shot kill. However, the shots should be from the torso up to make it work.

Since the introduction of Warzone in 2020, all yearly Call of Duty titles have been integrated into the battle royale. While one-shot sniper rifles were mostly common in the past days of Call of Duty, it has become somewhat inconsistent. Sometimes the devs have brought the one-shot kill feature, and sometimes it also required two shots to kill an enemy with a sniper.

To explain Treyarch Studios' vision regarding the sniper rifles in Black Ops 6, the dev stated:

"I was just talking to my lead weapons designer about shots to kill on sniper rifles yesterday. In Black Ops 6 multiplayer, for example, all of our sniper rifles are one shot torso up. Obviously you’ll have different characteristics as far as slow fire, fast fire, recoil."

We are yet to have an official answer regarding how this mechanic will work in Warzone. However, we can expect the same.

