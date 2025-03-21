Call of Duty adds all new Black Ops 6 maps to Season 2 Moshpit

After a long wait, Treyarch has finally added new Black Ops 6 maps with the return of Season 2 Moshpit. All the maps are now live and accessible in the game. In a recent X post, Treyarch confirmed that five maps were added along with the Moshpit. However, not all of them are completely new, one is a remastered map from Black Ops 2.

This article highlights all the new maps added in Black Ops 6 with the return of Season 2 Moshpit.

New maps added in Black Ops 6 with the return of Season 2 Moshpit

Activision has delivered on its promise, introducing five new maps in the title. You can directly jump into the game and explore them right away. Here are all the new maps in the title:

Grind

Bounty

Dealership

Lifeline

Bullet

Here's a brief overview of all these maps:

Grind

Grind map (Image via Activision)

This is a Core 6v6 remastered medium-size map where you can witness the skatepark. Veteran CoD players must be familiar with this map, as it was first introduced in Black Ops 2.

Bounty

Bounty map set inside a penthouse (Image via Activision)

This map is set inside the penthouse of a local crime boss, featuring various cozy spots to hide and fight. Some POIs of this map include the lobby areas, pristine Patio, gold-plated Nightclubs, Lounge, and more.

Dealership

Inside a car showroom of Dealership map (Image via Activision)

This is a new 6v6 map consisting of various car showrooms and can expect a battle around some wreckage.

Lifeline

Lifeline map (Image via Activision)

Set inside a high-end yacht called Lifeline this map offers a 2v2/6v6 gunfight in the middle of the sea. The center of Lifeline is a Bar, which is the only interior location on the map and the best stronghold point to gain advantage.

Bullet

Bullet map (Image via Activision)

The Bullet map takes place inside a bullet train that offers various narrow spaces for face-to-face gunfights, along with an accessible roof to flank enemies. Each section of the train has automatic doors, a first-class lounge, and a passenger cart.

