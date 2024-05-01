With the latest Season 3 Reloaded update now live in Modern Warfare 3, players can celebrate the return of the classic Akimbo Model 1877 in the game. With the new update, it’s been introduced as an aftermarket part for the Lockwood MK12. Players rush back to their games and experience the thrill of handling this iconic weapon once again as they did in the older Modern Warfare games.

Read on to learn more about the return of this classic model.

The Vintage Akimbo Model 1877 Is back in Modern Warfare 3 as an Aftermarket Lockwood MK12 Part

@BobNetworkUK, a page renowned for updates and leaks related to Call of Duty, tweeted the return of the classic Model on their page. For many players, this classic model holds a very special place in their hearts as a piece of nostalgia from the original Modern Warfare games.

These classic Akimbo weapons were once very powerful in the older games, with some players even utilizing them as makeshift snipers due to their range. However, with time, they were gradually nerfed with subsequent updates, neutralizing their range as a result.

That said, despite all the updates all these years, the Model 1877 remains a popular relic among old-school fans from the 2009 Modern Warfare game. Apart from their formidable range, these weapons were also known for their hip-fire accuracy, sometimes even competing with popular handguns such as the Desert Eagle.

With the re-introduction of the Akimbo 1877 Model, fans have the chance to handle these iconic weapons again and visit the old-school days of the game, marking a significant phase in the current Modern Warfare 3 game.

